Return of Occupy
An Occupy Wall Street activist wearing a costume referencing Bain Capital walks past Zuccotti Park during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street protesters hold a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street activist shouts slogans while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested while protesting in the streets of New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
New York Police Department officers arrest a Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Office workers stand at a window to watch demonstrations by Occupy Wall Street activists below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Occupy Wall Street activist looks out from a NYPD van after his arrest as New York Police Department officers stand by in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by policemen while marching past the corner of Wall St. and Williams St. on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York on September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Occupy Wall Street protester holds up a banner during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Occupy Wall Street protesters take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A pedestrian walks pass Occupy Wall Street protesters sleeping at the Trinity church in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A New York police officer gives instructions to Occupy Wall Street protesters about the route they must to take during a march in Lower Manhattan, in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Occupy Wall Street protester takes a nap next to his dog during activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Occupy Wall Street protester types her story as people take part in activities organized by the movement "OWS" at Foley Square, Lower Manhattan in New York, September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester, who said she was not acting as part of the overall Occupy movement but as an individual, lights an American flag on fire during an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A policeman holds an Occupy Wall Street activist after she was arrested while marching through the financial district in Lower Manhattan on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of Occupy Wall Street is arrested during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of Occupy Wall Street marches from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A police officer gives orders to Occupy Wall Street protesters during a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Occupy Wall Street protesters gather in Washington Square Park in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A protester holds up a poster as members of Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester is being arrested by police on Broadway after a march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Police stand around after monitoring an Occupy Wall Street march from Washington Square Park to the Financial District, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street activist stands with a dollar bill over his mouth during demonstrations on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Office workers inside of the Goldman Sachs headquarters smile as they watch Occupy Wall Street demonstrations below their building on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street protesters protest through the streets of New York's Financial District during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street activist screams as he demonstrates in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Occupy Wall Street protester sleeps under a sweatshirt in Washington Square Park, in New York, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building during the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York's Financial District September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A Occupy Wall Street activist marches with demonstrators through the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street activists are watched by New York Police Department officers while demonstrating in the financial district during the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Occupy Wall Street protesters are arrested after holding a demonstration inside the lobby of a JP Morgan building in New York's Financial District on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
