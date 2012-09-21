版本:
Photos of the week

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A firefighting helicopter fills a bucket of water in heavy smoke as the North Merna wildfire burns in the Bridger National Forest west of the town of Pinedale in Sublette County, Wyoming September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul September 17, 2012. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan capital, setting fire to cars and shouting "death to America", the latest in demonstrations that have swept the Muslim world against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A woman falls to the ground during a heavy wind storm in Montevideo, September 19, 2012. According to local media, the storm could reach speeds of over 180 km per hour (112 mph). REUTERS/Andres Stapff

New York Police Department officers arrest an Occupy Wall Street activist outside of the headquarters of Goldman Sachs during demonstrations through the financial district on the one-year anniversary of the movement in New York, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Children sitting on a makeshift raft play in a river full of rubbish in a slum area of Jakarta September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Youths stand in front of a graffiti with Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi face on a playing card along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 21, 2012. No sooner had Egyptian authorities painted over a wall of revolutionary graffiti near Tahrir Square this week than the street artists were back with spray cans and a new target President Mohamed Mursi. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A sniper aims his gun to Rocinha slum during the inauguration of its Peacekeeping Unit Program (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro September 20, 2012. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies by the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory as it arrives in Los Angeles on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport September 21, 2012. Endeavour will be moved to its permanent home at the California Science Center mid-October. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

A goat drinks a bottle of beer as visitors watch in Laoshan, Shandong province, China, September 20, 2012. The goat can drink up to four bottles of beer at a time, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man, dressed as the Muppet character Elmo, is arrested in New York's Times Square September 18, 2012. The arrest took place after a loud verbal exchange between the man and tourists, witnesses said. The police at the scene did not give a reason for the arrest. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A girl is covered by a shawl to protect her from rain while being carried by her mother after returning from Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own...more

The friends and family of Lance Corporal Duane Groom grieve as his coffin is driven away from the Memorial Garden outside the RAF base at Brize Norton after his repatriation from Afghanistan in Carterton, central England, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A group of alpinists climb the 4446m (14,586 feet) high Vladimir Putin Peak in the Tian Shan mountains, some 100km (62 miles) south of the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, September 17, 2012. The peak was named in 2011 in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Fishing boats are seen departing from Shenjiawan port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province towards the East China Sea fishing grounds, September 17, 2012. China and Japan are currently involved in a territorial dispute involving a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China. REUTERS/Stringer

An artisanal gold miner peers into a small-scale mine where his colleague is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney more

Apple employees celebrate the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Water polo players warm up before their training in a public swimming pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles to locals through the car window as she departs the cultural village in Honiara, Solomon Islands, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

