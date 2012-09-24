版本:
The woes of Foxconn

<p>Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan </p>

Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan

<p>Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV </p>

Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV</p>

Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV

<p>Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

<p>Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files</p>

Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

<p>Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

