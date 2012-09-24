The woes of Foxconn
Paramilitary police vehicles park outside a shopping mall next to a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group closed its Taiyuan plant in northern China on Monday after a personal dispute spiraled into a brawl involving 2,000 workers in a dormitory late on Sunday night, injuring 40. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers clean up glass shards from the broken windows of a security room near paramilitary police vehicles parked near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers walk past several paramilitary police vehicles near an entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park as onlookers watch from the outside in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police cars drive towards the entrance of a Foxconn Tech-Industry Park in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers walk out of the entrance to a Foxconn factory in Chengdu, Sichuan province July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (C), founder of Foxconn, attends a ground breaking ceremony for its new China headquarters building at the Lujiazui financial district of Pudong in Shanghai May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Job seekers look at the information on recruitment placards posted outside a labour market in Zhengzhou, Henan province April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees in Foxconn uniforms walk near a Foxconn factory (not pictured) during lunch break in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Female security guards stand next to a security line as job seekers queuing outside Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees eat their meal on a guardrail of a bridge near Foxconn recruitment center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Tan
Rescuers attempt to put out a fire at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video.REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV
Thick smoke is seen at a plant belonging to Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Group in the city of Yantai, Shandong province, eastern China, in this September 27, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/ CCTV via Reuters TV
Local and mainland Chinese university students, in the role of Foxconn workers, lie on the floor as they act out being chemically poisoned during a street drama in Hong Kong May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman cycles under a banner which reads "Work at Foxconn, Live a More Prosperous Life" in a village near the construction site of a new Foxconn factory building in Zhengzhou, Henan province in central China August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Workers from Foxconn take part in a "Treasure Your Life" rally inside a stadium at a Foxconn plant in the southern Chinese township of Longhua in Guangdong province August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou (2nd L), founder of Foxconn, speaks to journalists as he visits a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province in this May 26, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Workers stand at the gate of a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province May 26, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Ma Zishan (C) cries as he carries a portrait of his son Ma Xiangqian outside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua, Guangdong province May 29, 2010. Ma Xiangqian, one of Foxconn's workers, jumped to his death in January. The Chinese characters in the back read "Foxconn". REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters from several workers' rights groups burn pieces of paper in the shape of iPhones, manufactured by Foxconn, during a demonstration outside a Foxconn office in Hong Kong May 25, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip