Controversial Packers loss
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (R, obscured) appears to catch the game winning touchdown while being swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and M.D. Jennings (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. Tate should have been penalised on a game-ending play that denied the Green Bay Packers a win, the National Football League said on Tuesday while adding they will not overturn the result of the game. Seattle won Monday's game 14-12 after a last-second 'Hail Mary' pass to Tate was ruled a touchdown on a simultaneous catch in the end zone with Green Bay's M.D. Jennings. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A referee and players struggle to see who has possession of the ball between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay Packers safety M.S. Jennings during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Referees wait to make the call on whether Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) caught the game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate walks off the field in the confusion moments after he scored the 14-12, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the final eight seconds of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll laughs at the on-field, end of game confusion as Seahawks team photographer Corky Trewin takes pictures of him during the final four seconds of their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch (R) during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks 14-12 win over the Green Bay Packers in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pressure of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks defensivive pressure the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (54), Clinton McDonald (69) and Jeron Johnson (32) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays dejected on the ground after being tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (91) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (in background) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll screams at his team during their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pass interference by Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs for a gain against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (R) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the ground after being sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) and tight end Anthony McCoy (L) celebrate after Tate caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) pumps his fist after after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during their NFL Monday Night football game against the Green Bay Packers at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (R) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter with teammate Red Bryant during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is chased by Seattle Seahawks right guard Brandon Mebane during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Green Bay Packers "Cheesehead" fans sit at Centurylink Field to watch the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante