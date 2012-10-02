版本:
Rage in Spain

<p>Riot police take positions during clashes with protestors at the end of a demonstration against government austerity measures at Neptuno Square in Madrid, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>Riot police charge at protestors during a demonstration against government austerity measures at Neptuno Square in Madrid, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>Protesters fill up Neptuno Square as National Police riot officers stand guard next to a barrier closing the street outside Spanish Parliament during a demonstration against government austerity measures in Madrid September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>A protestor lays injured on the street after clashes with police during a demonstration against government austerity measures at Neptuno Square in Madrid, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Protestors shout slogans as they fill up Neptuno Square during a demonstration against government austerity measures in Madrid September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>A woman stands in front of graffiti during a protest by public workers protest against Spain's 2013 budget and cuts in front of the Economy and Finance Ministry in Madrid September 28, 2012. Writing on the wall reads, "Guilty". REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Protesters sit down as Spanish National Police officers in riot gear stand guard behind a fence closing the street outside Madrid's Parliament during a demonstration September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Protesters climb a wall during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Spanish riot police stand guard during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament September 26, 2012. The man standing up carries a sign that reads, "Policeman, I'm the lawyer who defends you. Are you going to hit me?" REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>An injured protester lies on the ground after demonstrators scuffled with police outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>A protester screams as he is dragged away by police after police charged demonstrators outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>A policeman clubs a protester after police charged demonstrators outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>A demonstrator kneels before the riot police outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>A restaurant proprietor pleads for protesters to stop throwing rocks which were damaging his restaurant as police charged demonstrators during an anti-austerity demonstration outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Demonstrators take down the first barrier that cordons off the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A protester lies injured on the ground after riot police charged demonstrators outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Protesters gather close to Spain's Parliament during a demostration in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

<p>Police charge at demonstrators outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>Riot police charge at demonstrators outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Protesters scuffle close to Spain's Parliament during a demostration in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

<p>A protester is dragged away by a police officer after the police charged demonstrators outside Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Riot police surround a huddle of demonstrators outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Police charge demonstrators outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

<p>Protesters surround Police vans close to Spain's Parliament during a demostration in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Riot police clash with protesters close to Spain's Parliament during a demostration in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

<p>Demonstrators react as riot police charge at them outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>A protester is dragged away by police during a demonstration outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez </p>

<p>Spanish riot police charge at demonstrators outside parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Demonstrators chant "These are our weapons" as they hold up their hands after riot police charged them outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>A protester gestures in front of policemen while attending a demonstration close to Spain's Parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

<p>Riot police stand guard with police dogs as demonstrators protest outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>A protester cries out as she is dragged away by riot police outside Spain's parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>A demonstrator struggles with Spanish National Police riot officers outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>Spanish riot police push demonstrators onto the floor outside parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Protesters gather in front of policemen as they attend a demonstration close to Spain's Parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

<p>Riot police hold up a demonstrator who was hit on the head outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>A protester holds a poster during a demonstration outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. The poster reads "This certainly is Madrid without hope". REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

<p>Protesters demonstrate outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Anti-austerity demonstrators gesture over a barrier at police outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

