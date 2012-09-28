版本:
Romney: On the trail

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney pauses while speaking at a campaign stop at American Spring Wire in Bedford Heights, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks to cadets and supporters gathered outside during a campaign stop at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pennsylvania September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is joined by golf legend Jack Nicklaus (R) at a campaign rally in Westerville, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney greets the crowd after a campaign rally at the airport in Dayton, Ohio September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan (R) talk on their campaign bus after a rally in Dayton, Ohio September 25, 2012 during a two-day bus tour of Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Westerville, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign fundraiser at the Union League Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney holds up a baby at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and senior advisor Kevin Madden (L) walk across the tarmac at the airport in Denver, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney boards his campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (3rd L) walks across the tarmac to board his campaign plane in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters try to get a photo of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Jacksonville, Florida, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A volunteer shoots T-shirts into the crowd before a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney climbs on a picnic table to address the overflowing crowd outside a campaign rally in Mansfield, Ohio, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney addresses the National Guard Association's convention in Reno, Nevada September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is silhouetted as he boards his campaign plane in Cleveland, Ohio, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

