Best of Ryder Cup
Team Europe golfers pose for a team photo with the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cmore
Team Europe golfers pose for a team photo with the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. golfers Jim Furyk (L), Phil Mickekson (C) and Webb Simpson watch Team Europe celebrate after winning tmore
U.S. golfers Jim Furyk (L), Phil Mickekson (C) and Webb Simpson watch Team Europe celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain and Luke Donald (R) of England celebrate winning the Ryder Cumore
Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain and Luke Donald (R) of England celebrate winning the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder more
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Francesco Molinari of Italy throws his club to the ground after a chip shot stopped an imore
Team Europe golfer Francesco Molinari of Italy throws his club to the ground after a chip shot stopped an inch short of the 12th hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strickermore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (C) of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strimore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (C) of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe with teammate Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strickermore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green with caddie Craig Connelly (R) during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley watches his chip shot to the 15th green with spectators during the 39th Ryder Cumore
U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley watches his chip shot to the 15th green with spectators during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal (L) of Spain walks off the 18th green with golfer Justin Rose of Enmore
Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal (L) of Spain walks off the 18th green with golfer Justin Rose of England after winning the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal kissees the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder more
Team Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal kissees the Ryder Cup after the closing ceremony of the 39th Ryder Cup at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (C) looks at a divot on the third green with Team Europe golfers Rory McIlroy (L) more
U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (C) looks at a divot on the third green with Team Europe golfers Rory McIlroy (L) and Ian Poulter (R) during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder more
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to almost chipping into the hole on the 17th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golf fans watch play along the fifth hole during the mornig foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cmore
Team Europe golf fans watch play along the fifth hole during the mornig foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. golf fans wave a large U.S. flag on the 15th hole as they watch Phil Mickekson and Keegan Bradley win more
U.S. golf fans wave a large U.S. flag on the 15th hole as they watch Phil Mickekson and Keegan Bradley win their match during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter (R) of England lines up a putt with teammate Rory McIlroy of Northern Irelanmore
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter (R) of England lines up a putt with teammate Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (L) leads Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland down the 16th famore
U.S. golfer Zach Johnson (L) leads Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland down the 16th fairway during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the 12th green during the afternoon four-ball round at thmore
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods hits his approach shot to the 12th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the first hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matchesmore
U.S. golfer Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the first hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfers (L-R) Graeme McDowell, captain Jose Maria Olazabal, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Franmore
Team Europe golfers (L-R) Graeme McDowell, captain Jose Maria Olazabal, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Francesco Molinari celebrate after teammate Ian Poulter sunk a birdie putt to win his match on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf mmore
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson hits from a sand trap on the fifth hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A group of Team Europe golf fans watch along the fourth fairway during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cmore
A group of Team Europe golf fans watch along the fourth fairway during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
European team captain Jose Maria Olazabal waits for team members to join him for a group photo during the 3more
European team captain Jose Maria Olazabal waits for team members to join him for a group photo during the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England poses with a group of Team Europe fans during a practice round atmore
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England poses with a group of Team Europe fans during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe goflers Francesco Molinari (L) of Italy, Ian Poulter (C) of England and Graeme McDowell of Nortmore
Team Europe goflers Francesco Molinari (L) of Italy, Ian Poulter (C) of England and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland walk off the 14th tee during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe golf fans applaud on the second green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup more
Team Europe golf fans applaud on the second green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays soccer with a large replica of a golf ball on themore
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays soccer with a large replica of a golf ball on the 17th tee during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter jumps in the air after hitting an approach shot to the 16th green during a pmore
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter jumps in the air after hitting an approach shot to the 16th green during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his approach shot to the fifth green during themore
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his approach shot to the fifth green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Golf fans watch play along the ninth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf more
Golf fans watch play along the ninth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young
A U.S golf fan watches play on the 18th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golfmore
A U.S golf fan watches play on the 18th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe golf fans watch along the eighth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cmore
Team Europe golf fans watch along the eighth fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strickermore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green with vice captain Miguel Angel Jimenez (R) of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. captain Davis Love III (R) stands with golfers Bubba Watson (L) and Webb Simpson on the 18th green aftmore
U.S. captain Davis Love III (R) stands with golfers Bubba Watson (L) and Webb Simpson on the 18th green after Team Europe won the Ryder Cup during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
U.S. golfers and wives (L-R) Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Dowd Simpson, Angie Watson and Bubba more
U.S. golfers and wives (L-R) Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, Webb Simpson, Dowd Simpson, Angie Watson and Bubba Watson watch after Team Europe won the Ryder Cup on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A skywriter leaves a message for Team Europe and in memory of late Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros ovemore
A skywriter leaves a message for Team Europe and in memory of late Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros over the course during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. Ballesteros died in May 2011 after a long battle with cancer. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt to lose the second hole during the afternoon foumore
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt to lose the second hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland bends backwards as he misses a birdie putt to halve themore
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland bends backwards as he misses a birdie putt to halve the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland and U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley (R) walk on the secomore
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy (C) of Northern Ireland and U.S. golfer Keegan Bradley (R) walk on the second green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Golf fans watch play from the second fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf more
Golf fans watch play from the second fairway during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jim Young
Golf fans wear U.S. flag pants during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Comore
Golf fans wear U.S. flag pants during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strickermore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golf fans watch along the ninth fairway during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder more
Team Europe golf fans watch along the ninth fairway during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Former U.S. president George W. Bush (R) talks to U.S. vice captain Scott Verplank (C) next to former presimore
Former U.S. president George W. Bush (R) talks to U.S. vice captain Scott Verplank (C) next to former president George H.W. Bush during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Webb Simpson kisses his wife Dowd after winning his match against Team Europe golfers Paul Lawrmore
U.S. golfer Webb Simpson kisses his wife Dowd after winning his match against Team Europe golfers Paul Lawrie and Peter Hanson on the 14th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods signs his glove for spectator Brian Vanselow of Chicago after hitting him in the hemore
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods signs his glove for spectator Brian Vanselow of Chicago after hitting him in the head with his ball on the seventh hole during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson (L) hugs his wife Amy as teammate Keegan Bradley hugs his girlfriend Jillian Stacey (C) and Brandt Snedecker (R) hugs caddie Steve Hale
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson (L) hugs his wife Amy as teammate Keegan Bradley hugs his girlfriend Jillian Stacey (C) and Brandt Snedecker (R) hugs caddie Steve Hale after Mickelson and Bradley defeated Team Europe golfers from Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell on the 17th hole during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during the mornmore
Team Europe golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a sand trap on the 10th green during the morning foursomes round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 18th green to lose his matchmore
U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt on the 18th green to lose his match during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England celebrates winning the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Rydermore
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England celebrates winning the Ryder Cup for Europe during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to sinking a par putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup simore
U.S. golfer Phil Mickelson reacts to sinking a par putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A U.S. golf shows off his sunglasses during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at more
A U.S. golf shows off his sunglasses during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a par putt on the 18th green to lose his match to Team Europe golfemore
U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a par putt on the 18th green to lose his match to Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia of Spain during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt to lose the 17th hole to Team Europmore
U.S. golfer Steve Stricker flips his putter after missing a birdie putt to lose the 17th hole to Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer (L) of Germany during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Team Europe golf fans watch Rory McIlroy play during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinahmore
Team Europe golf fans watch Rory McIlroy play during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a birdie putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singmore
U.S. golfer Jim Furyk reacts to missing a birdie putt to halve the 16th hole during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Strickermore
Team Europe golfer Martin Kaymer of Germany celebrates winning his match against U.S. golfer Steve Stricker to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Dejected U.S. golfer Jim Furyk (R) kneels down after losing his match to Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (more
Dejected U.S. golfer Jim Furyk (R) kneels down after losing his match to Team Europe golfer Sergio Garcia (L) of Spain on the 18th green during the 39th Ryder Cup singles golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England lays on the ground to line up a putt on the 18th green during themore
Team Europe golfer Ian Poulter of England lays on the ground to line up a putt on the 18th green during the afternoon four-ball round at the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
