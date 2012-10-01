版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一 23:50 BJT

Buddhist temples burned

<p>A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 19
<p>A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox'more

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 19
<p>A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and residents said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burnmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and residents said. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 19
<p>Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 3more

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 19
<p>A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 19
<p>A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 19
<p>Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. The placard reads, "We express our protest and condemnation". REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homemore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. The placard reads, "We express our protest and condemnation". REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 19
<p>Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national presmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 19
<p>A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on Buddhist temples and homes in the southeast and said the violence was triggered by a photo posted on Facebook that insulted Islam. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox'smore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on Buddhist temples and homes in the southeast and said the violence was triggered by a photo posted on Facebook that insulted Islam. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property inmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bamore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bamore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in more

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bamore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 19
<p>A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire dumore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 19
<p>Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set fire to her home in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set firmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set fire to her home in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar more

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 19
<p>A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an atmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 19
<p>A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the tempmore

2012年 10月 1日 星期一

A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 9月 29日
Romney holding babies

Romney holding babies

The Republican nominee and the voters of tomorrow.

2012年 9月 29日
Romney: On the trail

Romney: On the trail

Romney battles for a spot in the White House.

2012年 9月 29日
The richest French

The richest French

The 10 richest citizens of France.

2012年 9月 29日

精选图集

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐