Buddhist temples burned
A Buddhist woman sits in front of her burnt house after Muslims attacked Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman sits in front of her burned home after Muslims attacked and set fire to Buddhist households in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A temple burnt by Muslims is seen in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. Hundreds of Muslims in Bangladesh burned at least four Buddhist temples and 15 homes of Buddhists on Sunday after complaining that a Buddhist man had insulted Islam, police and residents said. REUTERS/Stringer
Bangladesh's Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir (3rd L) visits a burned temple in Cox's Bazar September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks form a human chain during a protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. The placard reads, "We express our protest and condemnation". REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bangladeshi Buddhist monks protest against attacks on Buddhist temples and homes, in front of national press club in Dhaka September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A member of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) guards a Buddha sculpture after an attack by Muslims in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. Bangladesh accused Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Monday of involvement in attacks on Buddhist temples and homes in the southeast and said the violence was triggered by a photo posted on Facebook that insulted Islam. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk adjusts his robe next to burnt furniture after an attack by Muslims on Buddhist property in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk looks through the window of a burnt car after Muslims attacked and set fire to a temple in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk tries to salvage his belongings from a burnt temple after an attack by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Bangladeshi Buddhist woman stands in front of her temporary shelter after Muslims set her home on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Shoshi Barua, 56, a Buddhist woman lies under a mosquito net in her temporary shelter after Muslims set fire to her home in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk prays in front of a Buddha statue after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist monk checks the broken part of a Buddha statue after Muslims set the temple on fire during an attack in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Buddhist woman walks through the gate of a temple as a policeman stands guard after an attack on the temple by Muslims, in Cox's Bazar October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
