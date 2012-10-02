版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 2日 星期二 22:00 BJT

Deadly ferry collision

<p>Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 15
<p>Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 15
<p>A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2,more

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 15
<p>Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Honmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
4 / 15
<p>A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 15
<p>Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. Rmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 15
<p>A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the watersmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 15
<p>A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyronmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
8 / 15
<p>Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters more

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 15
<p>A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyronemore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 15
<p>Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REmore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
11 / 15
<p>A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyromore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
12 / 15
<p>A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Island October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Ismore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Island October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
13 / 15
<p>Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, October 2, 2012 . REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, Omore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, October 2, 2012 . REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
14 / 15
<p>Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, Octobermore

2012年 10月 2日 星期二

Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Rage in Spain

Rage in Spain

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐