Deadly ferry collision
Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firemen move a body after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REmore
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2,more
A survivor is taken onto shore by rescuers after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Honmore
Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tmore
A covered body lies on a rescue boat, after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. Rmore
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the watersmore
A relative of a victim of a fatal ferry collision pays her respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyronmore
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters more
Relatives of victims in a fatal ferry collision pay their respects by throwing paper money into the waters off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyronemore
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REmore
Rescuers approach a partially-submerged boat after two vessels collided in Hong Kong, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyromore
A sunken ferry is lifted out of the water after an accident off Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Ismore
A worker checks on the ferry which sank earlier after colliding with another ferry off Hong Kong's Lamma Island October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, Omore
Damage is seen on a ferry berthed at Lamma Island in Hong Kong in this photograph taken through a window, October 2, 2012 . REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, Octobermore
Relatives of the victims of a ferry collision burn incense as they pay their respects in Hong Kong, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu