Soldiers of Somalia's war

<p>An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending panicked locals scrambling for cover. Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and land. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

2012年 10月 3日

An aerial photograph taken from a Kenyan Defence Forces patrol helicopter shows Somalia's port town of Kismayu, October 1, 2012. Hundreds of Somali government troops and allied militia fighters deployed throughout the former al Shabaab rebel stronghold of Kismayu on Monday, sending panicked locals scrambling for cover. Residents said some soldiers took up positions on rooftops and that there was no immediate retaliation from the al Qaeda-linked militants who fled the port city on Friday after Kenyan and Somali troops launched an assault by sea, air and land. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), are seen at the Kismayu Airport in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag entered al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu for the first time on Tuesday after launching an offensive against the port on Friday, forcing the rebels to flee. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), are seen at the Kismayu Airport in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag entered al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu for the first time on Tuesday after launching an offensive against the port on Friday, forcing the rebels to flee. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Residents watch as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a convoy of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a convoy of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>A soldier of Somali National Army (SNA) walks past an al Shabaab flag painted on the wall of Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

A soldier of Somali National Army (SNA) walks past an al Shabaab flag painted on the wall of Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag from the former control tower of Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag from the former control tower of Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

A soldier of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) gestures at an al Shabaab flag painted on a wall at Kismayu airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Somali youths pull donkey-drawn water carts past sacks of charcoal as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Sacks of charcoal are seen by the roadside as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Sacks of charcoal are seen by the roadside as a Kenyan Contingent convoy serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) makes its way through the city of Kismayu in this October 2, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag at Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Members of the Somali National Army (SNA) and government-allied Ras Kimboni militia display the Somali national flag at Kismayu Airport, after it was captured by Kenyan African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are seen in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout</p>

2012年 10月 3日

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are seen in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>A soldier (L) of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water as a helicopter comes in to land in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

A soldier (L) of the Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water as a helicopter comes in to land in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>A soldier with Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leans next to a wheel of a military vehicle in Saa'moja, in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

A soldier with Kenyan Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) leans next to a wheel of a military vehicle in Saa'moja, in Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Soldiers of the Kenyan Contingent serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) sit in a truck as their convoy makes its way between the port of Kismayu and the city's airport, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

<p>Brigadier Anthony Ngere (C), African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector Two Commander and head of the Kenyan Contingent serving with AMISOM, greets Brigadier General Ismail Sahardin Kaydsan of the Somali National Army (SNA) after arriving at Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout </p>

2012年 10月 3日

Brigadier Anthony Ngere (C), African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector Two Commander and head of the Kenyan Contingent serving with AMISOM, greets Brigadier General Ismail Sahardin Kaydsan of the Somali National Army (SNA) after arriving at Saa'moja, approximately 7km (4.3 miles) outside the Somali port city of Kismayu in this October 1, 2012 handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout

