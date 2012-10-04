版本:
Romney vs. Obama

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann watch their son Matt play a game in the hold room before the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Spectator Ken Heng, from Denver, looks on prior to the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama greets Mitt Romney at the start of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney greets President Obama at the start of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama listens as Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate with President Obama in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama smiles during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama listen as moderator Jim Lehrer speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Jessica Johnston holds a sign as she watches the first 2012 presidential debate on an outdoor screen at Denver University. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama listens during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama listens during the first presidential debate with Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama stands at the podium during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney answers a question as President Obama and moderator Jim Lehrer listen during the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Moderator Jim Lehrer speaks to the audience at the start of the first presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama smile at the end of their first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama embraces his wife Michelle as Mitt Romney embraces his wife Ann while moderator Jim Lehrer looks on at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney is accompanied by his sons and his wife Ann at the end of the first presidential debate. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama, with first lady Michelle at his side, greets Ann Romney, as Mitt Romney collects his papers from his podium, at the conclusion of the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands casino Sheldon Adelson, a donor to Mitt Romney, speaks with other attendees at the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his family leave the stage at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney hugs his granddaughter Chloe, as he is greeted by the rest of his family onstage, following the first 2012 presidential debate. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

Mitt Romney and President Obama mingle onstage with members of their families at the end of the first 2012 presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 4日 星期四

President Obama waves as he and his wife Michelle depart the stage past Mitt Romney's sons and granddaughter Chloe after the end of the first presidential debate in Denver. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

