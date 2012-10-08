版本:
中国

Syria-Turkey tensions

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency

Close
1 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man walks past the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale, October 4, 2012, as others look on at it. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Smoke rises after a mortar bomb fired from Syria landed in Turkish soil on the Turkish-Syrian border in southern Hatay province October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aykut Unlupinar/Anadolu Agency

Close
3 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A Turkish soldier is reflected on a mirror as he stands guard on top of an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
4 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A waiter collects dishes at a restaurant in the southern town of Akcakale, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Protesters shout slogans during an anti-war protest in Istanbul October 4, 2012. The banner reads "No to War". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers walk as they stand guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
7 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A Turkish soldier climbs into an armoured personnel carrier as his unit stands guard on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
8 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man carrying a girl walks past by the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
9 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Riot police use tear gas to prevent leftist protestors from marching to parliament during an anti-war demonstration in the Turkish capital of Ankara October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Relatives carry the coffin of a victim who was killed by a mortar bomb, during a funeral procession at a cemetery in the border town of Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

The damaged Syrian Tel Abyad custom office is seen in the background, as Syrian men walk from Syria to Turkey after crossing the fence next to the Akcakale border gate, in southern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
12 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish troops take their position at the Akcakale border gate in southern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2012, as a Syrian Independence flag waves at Syria's Tel Abyad border crossing in the background. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

A man looks at the damaged house where five Turkish civilians were killed by a mortar bomb in the southern border town of Akcakale October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
14 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers in a military vehicle patrol near the Akcakale border gate, on the Turkish-Syrian border, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish (L) and Syrian Independence flags are seen between the border gates Akcakale of Turkey and Tel Abyad of Syria, in Akcakale, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 17
2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Turkish soldiers stand guard in an armoured personnel carrier on the Turkish-Syrian border near the Akcakale border crossing, southern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 17

Syria-Turkey tensions

Syria-Turkey tensions 分享
重新播放
下一个

Chavez revels in victory

Chavez revels in victory
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »