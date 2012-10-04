版本:
中国

Somalia from above

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. African Union and Somali troops combed the Somali port of Kismayu on Wednesday for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes,...more

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. African Union and Somali troops combed the Somali port of Kismayu on Wednesday for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes, the two militaries said. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
1 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of trucks stopped at a Somali National Army (SNA) checkpoint on a road heading out of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of trucks stopped at a Somali National Army (SNA) checkpoint on a road heading out of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
2 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
3 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
4 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
5 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a typical homestead on the outskirts of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a typical homestead on the outskirts of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
6 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
7 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view shot from over the Indian Ocean of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
8 / 9
2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

2012年 10月 5日 星期五

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
9 / 9

Somalia from above

Somalia from above 分享
重新播放
下一个

Romney vs. Obama

Romney vs. Obama
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »