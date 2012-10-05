版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 05:20 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a shmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 20
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building in Klimovsk, Moscow Region October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool </p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Centmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building in Klimovsk, Moscow Region October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. Five people were killed when a mortar bomb fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern border region of Akcakale on Wednesday, the mayor told CNN Turk television. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency </p>

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, soutmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. Five people were killed when a mortar bomb fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern border region of Akcakale on Wednesday, the mayor told CNN Turk television. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency

Close
3 / 20
<p>Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around China are witnessing travel peaks amid the eight-day Mid-autumn Festival and National Day holidays that run through until Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around Chinamore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around China are witnessing travel peaks amid the eight-day Mid-autumn Festival and National Day holidays that run through until Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple in Cox's Bazar October 3, 2012. Bangladesh's High Court issued an order to authorities requesting all religious establishments to be safeguarded following recent communal attacks at Buddhist localities and temples in Cox's Bazar, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple in Cox's Bazar October 3, 2012. Bangladesh's High Court issued an order to authorities requesting all religious establishments to be safeguarded following recent communal attacks at Buddhist localities and temples in Cox's Bazar, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 20
<p>A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1, 2012. Brazilian soldiers and marines started a patrol in Rio de Janeiro slums to guarantee "democratic freedom" and allow candidates to campaign for the upcoming October 7 elections for the mayor and city council. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1,more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1, 2012. Brazilian soldiers and marines started a patrol in Rio de Janeiro slums to guarantee "democratic freedom" and allow candidates to campaign for the upcoming October 7 elections for the mayor and city council. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 20
<p>Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city October 3, 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every morning to fish, which is her only means of survival. Fishing is the only source of income for the the thirty families in this small island. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of thmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city October 3, 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every morning to fish, which is her only means of survival. Fishing is the only source of income for the the thirty families in this small island. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
7 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

President Barack Obama listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presimore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

President Barack Obama listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
8 / 20
<p>A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports during a protest against the government in Dhaka September 30, 2012. Demonstrators demanding the government withdraw the recent power tariff hike marched towards the city's energy ministry, but were dispersed by local authorities using batons and tear gas, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineralmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports during a protest against the government in Dhaka September 30, 2012. Demonstrators demanding the government withdraw the recent power tariff hike marched towards the city's energy ministry, but were dispersed by local authorities using batons and tear gas, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 20
<p> Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman works in a rice mill in Aliade community in the Gwer local government area of the central state of Benue, Nigeria, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde </p>

A woman works in a rice mill in Aliade community in the Gwer local government area of the central state of more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A woman works in a rice mill in Aliade community in the Gwer local government area of the central state of Benue, Nigeria, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
12 / 20
<p>A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 20
<p>A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. African Union and Somali troops combed the Somali port of Kismayu for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes, the two militaries said. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price </p>

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerialmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. African Union and Somali troops combed the Somali port of Kismayu for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes, the two militaries said. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price

Close
14 / 20
<p>A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military pemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
15 / 20
<p>Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during himore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 20
<p>A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua September 29, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state omore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua September 29, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
17 / 20
<p>People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seen inside, in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, October 4, 2012. Interpipe is a producer of steel pipes in Eastern and Central Europe. The mill produces pipes for the oil, gas and power industries, for machinery, industrial application and railway wheels and tyres, according to the official web site. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seen inside, in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, October 4, 2012. Interpipe is a producer of steel pipes in Eastern and Central Europe. The mill produces pipes for the oil, gas and power industries, for machinery, industrial application and railway wheels and tyres, according to the official web site. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Close
18 / 20
<p>An ethnic Shan Buddhist Novice Monk sits on a window sill after attending classes at Thone Htat Monastery in Yangon October 3, 2012. Thone Htat monastery houses a free school run by Buddhist monks and attended by 37 Buddhist novice monks and 10 other students. All of the Buddhist attendees are from the Shan, Pa-O and Wa ethnic groups. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

An ethnic Shan Buddhist Novice Monk sits on a window sill after attending classes at Thone Htat Monastery imore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

An ethnic Shan Buddhist Novice Monk sits on a window sill after attending classes at Thone Htat Monastery in Yangon October 3, 2012. Thone Htat monastery houses a free school run by Buddhist monks and attended by 37 Buddhist novice monks and 10 other students. All of the Buddhist attendees are from the Shan, Pa-O and Wa ethnic groups. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 20
<p>Magician David Blaine performs a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. During the performance Blaine will wear a custom made metal suit while standing on a 20-foot-high (6 meters) platform on New York City's Pier 54 on the edge of the Hudson River while surrounded by seven metallic orbs, or tesla coils, that will stream 1 million volts of electricity around him for 3 days and nights. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Magician David Blaine performs a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press brimore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Magician David Blaine performs a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. During the performance Blaine will wear a custom made metal suit while standing on a 20-foot-high (6 meters) platform on New York City's Pier 54 on the edge of the Hudson River while surrounded by seven metallic orbs, or tesla coils, that will stream 1 million volts of electricity around him for 3 days and nights. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Somalia from above

Somalia from above

下一个

Somalia from above

Somalia from above

Aerial views of the troubled African nation.

2012年 10月 5日
Romney vs. Obama

Romney vs. Obama

Scenes from the first presidential debate.

2012年 10月 4日
When Berlin was two

When Berlin was two

Twenty-two years have passed since the reunification of Germany.

2012年 10月 3日
Soldiers of Somalia's war

Soldiers of Somalia's war

Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag in Somalia force rebel soldiers to flee from their stronghold of Kismayu.

2012年 10月 3日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐