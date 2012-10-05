Photos of the week
A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a shmore
A Belarussian interior ministry officer jumps over an obstacle with his guard dog as they take part in a show of skills competition ahead of the ministry's 60th anniversary, at their base near the village of Gorany, some 32 km (20 miles) west of Minsk, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Centmore
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in testing small arms at the training ground of the Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building in Klimovsk, Moscow Region October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, soutmore
Smoke rises over the streets after an mortar bomb landed from Syria in the border village of Akcakale, southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2012. Five people were killed when a mortar bomb fired from Syria hit Turkey's southeastern border region of Akcakale on Wednesday, the mayor told CNN Turk television. REUTERS/Rauf Maltas/Anadolu Agency
Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around Chinamore
Tourists gather on the Great Wall outside Beijing, October 3, 2012. Major tourist destinations around China are witnessing travel peaks amid the eight-day Mid-autumn Festival and National Day holidays that run through until Sunday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set more
A young Bangladeshi Buddhist monk stands in front of a burnt Buddha picture after Muslims attacked and set fire to the temple in Cox's Bazar October 3, 2012. Bangladesh's High Court issued an order to authorities requesting all religious establishments to be safeguarded following recent communal attacks at Buddhist localities and temples in Cox's Bazar, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1,more
A student walks past a Brazilian Army tank during a patrol of the Muquico slum in Rio de Janeiro October 1, 2012. Brazilian soldiers and marines started a patrol in Rio de Janeiro slums to guarantee "democratic freedom" and allow candidates to campaign for the upcoming October 7 elections for the mayor and city council. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of thmore
Cecilia Villegas, 77, rows her boat as she approaches a dock after of a morning of fishing on the sea of the Pacific coast of Cano Ciego Island near Puntarenas city October 3, 2012. Villegas leaves her home in Cano Ciego Island every morning to fish, which is her only means of survival. Fishing is the only source of income for the the thirty families in this small island. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
President Barack Obama listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presimore
President Barack Obama listens as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during the first presidential debate in Denver, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineralmore
A police officer uses his baton to hit an activist from the National Committee to protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports during a protest against the government in Dhaka September 30, 2012. Demonstrators demanding the government withdraw the recent power tariff hike marched towards the city's energy ministry, but were dispersed by local authorities using batons and tear gas, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celmore
Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth shakes beer and champagne out of his hair and beard while celebrating with teammates after the team clinched the National League East Division championship following their MLB baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Washington, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman works in a rice mill in Aliade community in the Gwer local government area of the central state of more
A woman works in a rice mill in Aliade community in the Gwer local government area of the central state of Benue, Nigeria, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy more
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerialmore
A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows an aerial view of a Kenyan Navy landing craft beached at low tide to the north of the southern Somali port city of Kismayu, October 4, 2012. African Union and Somali troops combed the Somali port of Kismayu for bombs hidden by al Qaeda-linked militants who fled their last urban bastion but warned of retaliatory strikes, the two militaries said. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Stuart Price
A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military pemore
A photographer jumps over a smoke canister during a demonstration by firefighters, security and military personnel against cuts in their salaries imposed by Spanish Government, in the Andalusian capital of Seville September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during himore
Venezuela's President and presidential candidate Hugo Chavez throws his microphone after speaking during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state omore
A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua September 29, 2012. Over 80,000 Mennonites live in Mexico after they established themselves for the first time in the 1920s. Mennonites arrange their lives according to their religious beliefs; they have their own educational system and do not participate in the government or serve in the military. Their origins date back to Switzerland in the 16th century as part of the Reformation until a movement was founded by the Dutch priest Menno Simon who believed in a different interpretation of the scriptures, hence the name Mennonites, meaning "Followers of Menno". REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seemore
People gather at a steel mill "Interpipe Steel", with an installation created by artist Olafur Eliasson seen inside, in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, October 4, 2012. Interpipe is a producer of steel pipes in Eastern and Central Europe. The mill produces pipes for the oil, gas and power industries, for machinery, industrial application and railway wheels and tyres, according to the official web site. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
An ethnic Shan Buddhist Novice Monk sits on a window sill after attending classes at Thone Htat Monastery imore
An ethnic Shan Buddhist Novice Monk sits on a window sill after attending classes at Thone Htat Monastery in Yangon October 3, 2012. Thone Htat monastery houses a free school run by Buddhist monks and attended by 37 Buddhist novice monks and 10 other students. All of the Buddhist attendees are from the Shan, Pa-O and Wa ethnic groups. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Magician David Blaine performs a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press brimore
Magician David Blaine performs a demonstration of his upcoming performance "Electrified" during a press briefing in New York, October 2, 2012. During the performance Blaine will wear a custom made metal suit while standing on a 20-foot-high (6 meters) platform on New York City's Pier 54 on the edge of the Hudson River while surrounded by seven metallic orbs, or tesla coils, that will stream 1 million volts of electricity around him for 3 days and nights. REUTERS/Mike Segar
下一个
Somalia from above
Aerial views of the troubled African nation.
Romney vs. Obama
Scenes from the first presidential debate.
When Berlin was two
Twenty-two years have passed since the reunification of Germany.
Soldiers of Somalia's war
Kenyan troops fighting under the African Union flag in Somalia force rebel soldiers to flee from their stronghold of Kismayu.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.