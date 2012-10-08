版本:
中国

Week in sports

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Baltimore Orioles' Jim Thome (R) sprays teammate Nate McLouth (L) with champagne after their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (L), J.J. Hardy, and Robert Andino (R) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) tumbles into the end zone to score against Pittsburgh Steelers Lawrence Timmons (94) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Competitors taking part in the World Hickory Open Golf Championship celebrate together after making a putt during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

South Africa's Chad le Clos competes during the men's 100m butterfly final during the FINA Swimming World Cup 2012 in Doha October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown pass to break Johnny Unitas' record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass, during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New Orleans, Louisiana October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Red Bull mechanics celebrate the victory of Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the end of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Wolfsburg's Robin Knoche and Schalke 04's Marco Hoeger (L) head a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during his semi-final men's singles match against Germany's Florian Mayer at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives out of his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel (top) throws the ball to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his baseball career as he retires from playing at the age of 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his quarter-final men's singles match against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front) of Germany leads the race while Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (top R) of Spain loses control at the start of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2012年 10月 9日 星期二

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish takes a deep breath in the seventh inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

