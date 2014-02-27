North Korea's missiles
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the foundimore
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
The Unha-3 Milky Way 3 rocket launches at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in Cholsan county, more
The Unha-3 Milky Way 3 rocket launches at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Lmore
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Rmore
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth more
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launchmore
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri taken on April 5, 2009. The imamore
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri taken on April 5, 2009. The image was taken about a half hour before a launch and shows a white missile in clear view on the launch pad. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anmore
A North Korean soldier films military vehicles carrying missiles during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A North Korean scientist looks at a monitor showing the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket on a launch pad at the more
A North Korean scientist looks at a monitor showing the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre of the Korean Committee of Space Technology on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center aftemore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellmore
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video released by KCNA in Pyongyang, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth more
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea more
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, Aprmore
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/GeoEymore
A satellite image of the North Korean missile launch facility at Musudan-Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/GeoEye Satellite Image
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellmore
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control centre in Cholsan county, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemoratemore
A military vehicle carries a missile past late leader Kim-il Sung's portrait during a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, Aprmore
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, Aprmore
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at Wmore
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
