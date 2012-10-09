版本:
Anti-German protests in Greece

2012年 10月 10日 星期三

Riot police detain a protester during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. Germany's Angela Merkel arrived in Greece on her first visit since Europe's debt crisis erupted here three years ago, braving protests to deliver a message of support - but no new money - to a nation hammered by recession and fighting to stay in the euro. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis

Police try to disperse protesters during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis

Protester push a police barricade outside the parliament during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A naked protester runs past the parliament in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Riot police drag away a demonstrator in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester throws a rock at riot policemen in Athens during a demonstration against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Demonstrators, dressed as Nazis, wave a swastika flag as they ride in an open-top car in Syntagma Square in Athens as they protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester kicks a riot policemen guarding the parliament in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester kicks a police barricade outside the parliament in Athens during a protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

People hold a banner saying "Frau Merkel get out" ahead of a demonstration against the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in central Athens, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester throws a burning cardboard box during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police stand guard in front of demonstrators during a protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Athens October 9, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A pensioner pushes a riot policeman during scuffles between protesting pensioners and police near the EU offices October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester taunts riot policemen in Syntagma Square in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Demonstrators burn a flag emblazoned with a swastika during a demonstration against the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in central Athens, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Protesters hold a banner in front of the parliament during a rally against the upcoming visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Athens October 8, 2012. The banner reads, "Mercel out, murder of 3500 Greeks". REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Riot police stand guard outside the parliament in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police arrest a protester in front of the Bank of Greece in Athens during a violent protest against the visit of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pensioners push riot policemen during scuffles near the EU offices in Athens October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-German protests in Greece

