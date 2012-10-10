Profile: Joe Biden
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session omore
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nominmore
Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill after Biden accepted the U.S Democratic vice presidential nomination during the final session of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden (R) jokingly prays for forgiveness from his late Irish grandfather, whom Biden saimore
Vice President Joe Biden (R) jokingly prays for forgiveness from his late Irish grandfather, whom Biden said did not like the British, as he and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) play host to a luncheon for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) at the State Department in Washington, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discumore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the Administration's Campaign to Cut Waste in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he and Vice President Joe Biden attend the "Change of Office" Chaimore
President Barack Obama wipes his face as he and Vice President Joe Biden attend the "Change of Office" Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff ceremony at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia September 30, 2011. US Army General Martin Dempsey was sworn in as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs, replacing Admiral Mike Mullen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage to speak to troops at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo Amore
Vice President Joe Biden arrives on stage to speak to troops at Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Vice President Joe Biden (C) reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meemore
Vice President Joe Biden (C) reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold (R) in Ulan Bator August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zeev Rozenberg
Vice President Joe Biden attends a discussion with U.S. and Chinese business leaders at Beijing Hotel in Bemore
Vice President Joe Biden attends a discussion with U.S. and Chinese business leaders at Beijing Hotel in Beijing August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi (2nd L) smiles as a girl presents flowers to Vice President Joe Biden more
China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi (2nd L) smiles as a girl presents flowers to Vice President Joe Biden upon his arrival at the Beijing International airport August 17, 2011. At right is Biden's granddaughter Naomi. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national securitmore
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout
Vice President Joe Biden (R) watches on as China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival at Andrews Aimore
Vice President Joe Biden (R) watches on as China's President Hu Jintao waves upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington for a state visit, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joseph Biden attend a rally celebrating the passage and signimore
President Barack Obama (L) and Vice President Joseph Biden attend a rally celebrating the passage and signing into law of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act health insurance reform bill while at the Interior Department in Washington March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White Houmore
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) delivers a statement about the House of Representatives' final passage of healthmore
President Barack Obama (R) delivers a statement about the House of Representatives' final passage of health care legislation as Vice President Joe Biden listens in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Joe Biden gestures while addressing students at Tel Aviv University March 11, 2010. REUTERS/more
Vice President Joe Biden gestures while addressing students at Tel Aviv University March 11, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visimore
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, look at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem March 9, 2010, in this picture released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO). REUTERS/Mark Neyman/GPO/Handout
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the more
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) laughs with Vice President Joe Biden after Biden signed the guestbook at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem March 9, 2010. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool
President Barack Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vicemore
President Barack Obama makes remarks at the opening session of the Jobs and Economic Growth Forum with Vice President Joe Biden (R) at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs at a comment from Vice President Joe Biden (R) after the conclusion more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel laughs at a comment from Vice President Joe Biden (R) after the conclusion of her address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massmore
President Barack Obama (R) sits down for a beer with Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates (L), Cambridge, Massachusetts, police Sergeant James Crowley (2nd R) and Vice President Joe Biden to try to start a dialogue on better race relations in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Bidmore
Vice President Joe Biden talks with soldiers at Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad, July 4, 2009. Biden met U.S. troops preparing to mark their Independence Day holiday on Saturday, on the third day of a visit he has used to urge Iraqi politicians to do more to reconcile rival factions. REUTERS/Khalid Mohammed/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledmore
Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) share a laugh during the Lilly Ledbetter sex discrimination bill signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vice President Joe Biden speaks to guests with his wife Jill at his side at the Home States Inaugural Ball more
Vice President Joe Biden speaks to guests with his wife Jill at his side at the Home States Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of themore
Joseph Biden (L), takes the Oath of Office with wife Jill holding the family bible as Vice President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lamore
Vice President Joe Biden points during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President-elect Barack Obama (R) sits with Vice President-elect Joe Biden as they meet with their economic more
President-elect Barack Obama (R) sits with Vice President-elect Joe Biden as they meet with their economic advisory team in Chicago, November 7, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and vice-president elect Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) celebrate dumore
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and vice-president elect Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) celebrate during their election night rally in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Vice President-elect Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) point to supportemore
President-elect Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) and Vice President-elect Joe Biden (D-DE) (R) point to supporters during their election night rally after being declared the winners of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joseph Biden (D-DE) gestures to his wife Jill after casting hismore
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Joseph Biden (D-DE) gestures to his wife Jill after casting his vote in the U.S. presidential election at the Tatnall School near Wilmington, Delaware November 4 2008. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A supporter wears a pin of Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice premore
A supporter wears a pin of Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) at a campaign rally at the Ross County Courthouse in Chillicothe, Ohio, October 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee more
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) smile as they chat onstage at the end of their vice presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
In pouring rain, Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential more
In pouring rain, Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (L) and his vice presidential running mate Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) wave to supporters during a campaign rally at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia September 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) and Vice Presidential candidate U.S. Senator Joe Bidmore
Presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) (R) and Vice Presidential candidate U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) applaud on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) with wife Michelle (R) and Democratic vicemore
Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) with wife Michelle (R) and Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) with wife Jill (2nd L) acknowledges the audience onstage after Obama delivered his acceptance speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado, August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
Anti-German protests in Greece
Protests erupt in Athens as Merkel visits for the first time since Europe's debt crisis begain.
Rain on the campaign
A look at presidential candidates as the campaign in the rain.
Election issues: Health care
Health care, Obamacare and its future are key issues in the 2012 presidential election. A look at the state of health care in America.
Syria-Turkey tensions
Turkey launches retaliatory strikes after Syria's 18 month-old crackdown on dissent escalates into a cross-border incident.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.