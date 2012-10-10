版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 00:20 BJT

A river out of Syria

<p>A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Symore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transferred to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province. October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
1 / 15
<p>Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Syrian baby boy is carried out of from a boat after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian baby boy is carried out of from a boat after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian baby boy is carried out of from a boat after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 15
<p>A wounded Syrian man is carried to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A wounded Syrian man is carried to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian bmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A wounded Syrian man is carried to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
4 / 15
<p>A wounded Syrian man is helped after crossing Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A wounded Syrian man is helped after crossing Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border nemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A wounded Syrian man is helped after crossing Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 15
<p>Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Syrians cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 15
<p>A wounded Syrian man is carried to an ambulance after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A wounded Syrian man is carried to an ambulance after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A wounded Syrian man is carried to an ambulance after crossing to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the villagmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
8 / 15
<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the villagmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 15
<p>A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the villagmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian family cross to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Syrian woman reacts after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian woman reacts after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian woman reacts after crossing to Turkey by boat over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man pushes a water tank to help a Syrian family cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A man pushes a water tank to help a Syrian family cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A man pushes a water tank to help a Syrian family cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Syrian family arrives in Turkey after crossing the Orontes river in a water tank, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian family arrives in Turkey after crossing the Orontes river in a water tank, on the Turkish-Syrian bmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A Syrian family arrives in Turkey after crossing the Orontes river in a water tank, on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
13 / 15
<p>Syrians walk to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Syrians walk to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the villmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Syrians walk to a boat to cross to Turkey over the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
14 / 15
<p>A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A wounded Syrian man lies on a boat as he is transported to Turkey across the Orontes river on the Turkish-Syrian border near the village of Hacipasa in Hatay province, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Profile: Joe Biden

Profile: Joe Biden

下一个

Profile: Joe Biden

Profile: Joe Biden

Vice President Joe Biden will face Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan in a debate in Kentucky.

2012年 10月 10日
Anti-German protests in Greece

Anti-German protests in Greece

Protests erupt in Athens as Merkel visits for the first time since Europe's debt crisis begain.

2012年 10月 10日
Rain on the campaign

Rain on the campaign

A look at presidential candidates as the campaign in the rain.

2012年 10月 9日
Election issues: Health care

Election issues: Health care

Health care, Obamacare and its future are key issues in the 2012 presidential election. A look at the state of health care in America.

2012年 10月 9日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐