版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 02:05 BJT

Mitt's momentum

<p>Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, Ocmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campaign stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campamore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney smiles while meeting members of the assembly line at Ariel Corporation before a town hall campaign stop in Mount Vernon, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 20
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Flmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is introduced by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney kisses a baby after speaking at a campaign rally outside the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stamore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney smiles during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder <more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessee, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney greets the police officers who accompanied his motorcade to the airport in Blountville, Tennessee, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney talks to advisors and staff on his campaign plane at the airport in Denver, Colorado, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannonmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney orders food at a Wendy's restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snydemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney, with wife Ann at his side, waves to the crowd at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 20
<p>A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fismore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A girl holding a U.S. flag sits on an adult's shoulders while Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in Weyers Cave, Virginia, October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 20
<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012.more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Apopka, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
18 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney speak during a campaign rally in Port St. Lucie, Florida, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Being VP

Being VP

下一个

Being VP

Being VP

The role of the American Vice-President.

2012年 10月 11日
Overloaded

Overloaded

Heavy loads are no deterrent for these people.

2012年 10月 10日
Mental health institutions

Mental health institutions

To mark World Mental Health Day, a look at patients and their support workers.

2012年 10月 10日
A vision of Mary Magdalene

A vision of Mary Magdalene

Faithful gather in Wisconsin every year to celebrate the anniversary of an apparition of Mary Magdalene which appeared to Adele Brise, a young Belgian immigrant...

2012年 10月 10日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐