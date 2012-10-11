Bali bombing: 10 years after
Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of more
Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman
A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing aheadmore
A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali Octomore
Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman
Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, aheamore
Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman
Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorialmore
Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at more
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool
A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, Omore
A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bamore
A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversamore
Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman
Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one omore
Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument amore
A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of thmore
Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonmore
Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns sufferedmore
An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend more
Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta
