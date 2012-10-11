版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 07:35 BJT

Bali bombing: 10 years after

<p>Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Australian citizens mourn for their compatriots who were victims of the 2002 Bali bomb blasts, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Close
1 / 15
<p>A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing aheadmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

A girl reacts near an Australian flag with pictures of its citizens who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
2 / 15
<p>Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman</p>

Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali Octomore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Police officers patrol a street in Legian ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Close
3 / 15
<p>Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, aheamore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Workers place flowers on a photo of a 2002 Bali bomb blasts victim, in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the tenth anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Close
4 / 15
<p>Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorialmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Andrew Csabi of Australia, a survivor of the 2002 Bali bomb blast, hugs his friend in front of the memorial monument, ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the incident in Kuta, Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
5 / 15
<p>Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool </p>

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) is welcomed by Indonesian military officials after arriving at Ngurah Rai Bali International Airport in Kuta, at Bali resort island October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Johannes Christo/Pool

Close
6 / 15
<p>A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, Omore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

A man jogs as a surfer stands with a surfboard during sunset at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
7 / 15
<p>A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bamore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

A man takes a picture as Legong dancers walk during Kuta Karnival at Kuta beach, on the resort island of Bali, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
8 / 15
<p>Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman </p>

Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversamore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Australian Jan Laczynski prays for his friend who died during 2002 Bali bombing ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, Bali resort island October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Murdani Usman

Close
9 / 15
<p>Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one omore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Australian relatives of the 2002 Bali bombing victims walk out of the carpark of Sari club, which was one of the bombing sites, ahead of the 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 15
<p>A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument amore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

A flower intended for victims Amber Sue O'Donnell and Jessica O'Donnell is seen at the Bali Bomb Monument ahead of its 10th anniversary in Kuta, on the resort island of Bali October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
11 / 15
<p>Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of thmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Rescue workers and firefighters arrive at the site of an explosion at the Sari nightclub in the heart of the main Kuta Beach tourist area on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali October 12, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 15
<p>Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Indonesian policemen check bodies of those killed in an overnight explosion at a nightclub in Kuta on Indonesia's popular resort island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 15
<p>An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns sufferedmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

An unidentified Australian woman fans her husband in a Denpasar hospital as he recovers from burns suffered during last night's bomb blast in the night club area of Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
14 / 15
<p>Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Unidentified Australian tourists at a Denpasar hospital check a bulletin board for information on a friend missing after last night's bomb attack in Kuta beach on the tourist island of Bali on October 13, 2002. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

下一个

Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

The Swiss Army shows off their new Saab Gripen planes.

2012年 10月 12日
Issues girls face

Issues girls face

To mark the U.N.'s International Day of the Girl Child, a look at the injustices girls continue to endure.

2012年 10月 11日
Launching SpaceX

Launching SpaceX

Scenes from the privately owned space exploration company.

2012年 10月 11日
A river out of Syria

A river out of Syria

Scores of Syrian civilians are crossing a narrow river into Turkey.

2012年 10月 11日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐