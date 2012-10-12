版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 10:55 BJT

Vice Presidential Debate

<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the stamore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
1 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
2 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the stmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 28
<p>Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the stamore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
7 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front ofmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
10 / 28
<p>Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Jmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
11 / 28
<p>Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice Presidentmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
12 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
13 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) durimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
15 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and mmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) durimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
18 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vicmore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
20 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
22 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
24 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
25 / 28
<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Close
26 / 28
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of more

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Close
27 / 28
<p>Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their famimore

2012年 10月 12日 星期五

Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Bali bombing: 10 years after

Bali bombing: 10 years after

下一个

Bali bombing: 10 years after

Bali bombing: 10 years after

Friends and loved ones remember of the victims of the Bali bombing on its 10th anniversary.

2012年 10月 12日
Supersonic jets

Supersonic jets

The Swiss Army shows off their new Saab Gripen planes.

2012年 10月 12日
Issues girls face

Issues girls face

To mark the U.N.'s International Day of the Girl Child, a look at the injustices girls continue to endure.

2012年 10月 11日
Launching SpaceX

Launching SpaceX

Scenes from the privately owned space exploration company.

2012年 10月 11日

精选图集

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐