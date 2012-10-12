Vice Presidential Debate
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the stamore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start more
Vice President Joe Biden (R) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the stmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the stamore
Vice-President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice more
Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front ofmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Jmore
Moderator Martha Raddatz (R) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice Presidentmore
Senator Rand Paul (C) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (at right) listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice prmore
Vice President Joe Biden (R) gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz (C) as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) durimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and mmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz (C) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) durimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vimore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vicmore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the more
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice premore
Vice President Joe Biden (L) debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vimore
Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusimore
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (L) and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of more
Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool
Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their famimore
Vice-President Joe Biden (2nd from L) and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL
下一个
Bali bombing: 10 years after
Friends and loved ones remember of the victims of the Bali bombing on its 10th anniversary.
Supersonic jets
The Swiss Army shows off their new Saab Gripen planes.
Issues girls face
To mark the U.N.'s International Day of the Girl Child, a look at the injustices girls continue to endure.
Launching SpaceX
Scenes from the privately owned space exploration company.
精选图集
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.