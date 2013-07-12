版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 23:50 BJT

The story of Malala Yousafzai

<p>Malala Yousafzai (L) gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. Wearing a pink head scarf, Yousafzai told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (top R) and nearly 1,000 students from around the world attending a Youth Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York that education was the only way to improve lives. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Malala Yousafzai (L) gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousafzai (L) gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. Wearing a pink head scarf, Yousafzai told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (top R) and nearly 1,000 students from around the world attending a Youth Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York that education was the only way to improve lives. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 30
<p>Malala Yousafzai arrives for a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon (not pictured), prior to her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Malala Yousafzai arrives for a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon (not picturmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousafzai arrives for a meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon (not pictured), prior to her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 30
<p>Malala Yousafzai gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Malala Yousafzai gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating educmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousafzai gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
3 / 30
<p>Malala Yousafzai, gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Malala Yousafzai, gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating edumore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousafzai, gives her first speech since the Taliban in Pakistan tried to kill her for advocating education for girls, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 30
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, is seen sitting in her hospital bed in this undated still picture taken from video provided by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, central England, and received in London on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout</p>

Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' educamore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, is seen sitting in her hospital bed in this undated still picture taken from video provided by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, central England, and received in London on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout

Close
5 / 30
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, is seen speaking to critical care consultant Mav Manji, in this undated still picture taken from video provided by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, central England, and received in London on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout</p>

Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' educamore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Pakistani schoolgirl, Malala Yousufzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, is seen speaking to critical care consultant Mav Manji, in this undated still picture taken from video provided by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, central England, and received in London on February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout

Close
6 / 30
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout</p>

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (C) waves with nurses as she is discharged from The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released on January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout

Close
7 / 30
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Zardari meets with schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (R) during his visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Zardari meets with schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (R) during his visit to the Queen more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Pakistan's President Asif Zardari meets with schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (R) during his visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital/Handout

Close
8 / 30
<p>Children of supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party hold potraits of Malala Yousufzai in Karachi November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Children of supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party hold potraits of Malala Yousufzai in Karmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Children of supporters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party hold potraits of Malala Yousufzai in Karachi November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
9 / 30
<p>Civil society members hold a banner with an image of Malala Yousufzai as they mark Malala Day in Peshawar November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Civil society members hold a banner with an image of Malala Yousufzai as they mark Malala Day in Peshawar Nmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Civil society members hold a banner with an image of Malala Yousufzai as they mark Malala Day in Peshawar November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
10 / 30
<p>Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai talks to her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this undated handout photograph released to Reuters on November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout</p>

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai talks to her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, as she recuperates at the Thmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai talks to her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this undated handout photograph released to Reuters on November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout

Close
11 / 30
<p>Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (R), as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this photograph taken October 25, 2012 and released October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout</p>

Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousufzai is seen with her father Ziauddin and her two younger brothers Khushal Khan and Atal Khan (R), as she recuperates at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, in this photograph taken October 25, 2012 and released October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout

Close
12 / 30
<p>Ziauddin Yousufzai, accompanied by his 12-year-old son Khushal, talks to the media after visiting his daughter Malala at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, northern England October 26, 2012. The father of a Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by the the Taliban for advocating girls' education said on Friday his daughter was strong and would "rise again" to pursue her dreams after receiving treatment in a British hospital. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool</p>

Ziauddin Yousufzai, accompanied by his 12-year-old son Khushal, talks to the media after visiting his daughmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Ziauddin Yousufzai, accompanied by his 12-year-old son Khushal, talks to the media after visiting his daughter Malala at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, northern England October 26, 2012. The father of a Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by the the Taliban for advocating girls' education said on Friday his daughter was strong and would "rise again" to pursue her dreams after receiving treatment in a British hospital. REUTERS/David Jones/Pool

Close
13 / 30
<p>Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released October 19, 2012. Malala, a Pakistani girl shot in the head by Taliban gunmen is "not out of the woods" but is doing well and has been able to stand for the first time with some help, doctors at the British hospital treating her said on Friday. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout</p>

Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout phomore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousufzai is seen recuperating at the The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in this handout photograph released October 19, 2012. Malala, a Pakistani girl shot in the head by Taliban gunmen is "not out of the woods" but is doing well and has been able to stand for the first time with some help, doctors at the British hospital treating her said on Friday. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham/Handout

Close
14 / 30
<p>Hospital staff assists Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan October 9, 2012. Taliban gunmen in Pakistan shot and seriously wounded a 14-year-old schoolgirl who rose to fame for speaking out against the militants, authorities said. REUTERS/Mohammad Muzamil</p>

Hospital staff assists Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at the Smore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Hospital staff assists Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan October 9, 2012. Taliban gunmen in Pakistan shot and seriously wounded a 14-year-old schoolgirl who rose to fame for speaking out against the militants, authorities said. REUTERS/Mohammad Muzamil

Close
15 / 30
<p>Hospital staff assist Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the Swat Valley region in northwest Pakistan October 9, 2012. Yousufzai became famous for speaking out against the Pakistani Taliban at a time when even the government seemed to be appeasing the hardline Islamists. REUTERS/Hazart Ali Bacha</p>

Hospital staff assist Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at Saidu more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Hospital staff assist Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl who was wounded in a gun attack, at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in the Swat Valley region in northwest Pakistan October 9, 2012. Yousufzai became famous for speaking out against the Pakistani Taliban at a time when even the government seemed to be appeasing the hardline Islamists. REUTERS/Hazart Ali Bacha

Close
16 / 30
<p>Malala Yousufzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Taliban on October 9, 2012 for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, is seen in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Malala Yousufzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Taliban on October 9, 2012 for speaking out agmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousufzai, a Pakistani schoolgirl who was shot by the Taliban on October 9, 2012 for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, is seen in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 30
<p>Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was wounded in a gun attack, is seen in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Hazart Ali Bacha/Files</p>

Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was wounded in a gun attack, is seen in Swat Valley, northwmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Malala Yousufzai, a 14-year-old schoolgirl, who was wounded in a gun attack, is seen in Swat Valley, northwest Pakistan, in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Hazart Ali Bacha/Files

Close
18 / 30
<p>A protester carries a portrait of 14-year-old Pakistani girl, Malala Yousufzai, during a candlelight vigil by a women's group in Hong Kong October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A protester carries a portrait of 14-year-old Pakistani girl, Malala Yousufzai, during a candlelight vigil more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A protester carries a portrait of 14-year-old Pakistani girl, Malala Yousufzai, during a candlelight vigil by a women's group in Hong Kong October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
19 / 30
<p>Activists from non-governmental organisations in support of human rights hold pictures of Malala Yousufzai during a demonstration in Islamabad October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Activists from non-governmental organisations in support of human rights hold pictures of Malala Yousufzai more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Activists from non-governmental organisations in support of human rights hold pictures of Malala Yousufzai during a demonstration in Islamabad October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
20 / 30
<p>Students pray for the speedy recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, at a school in Peshawar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Students pray for the speedy recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Talibamore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Students pray for the speedy recovery of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, at a school in Peshawar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
21 / 30
<p>Women hold lighted candles during a rally condemning the attack on schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, in Karachi October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Women hold lighted candles during a rally condemning the attack on schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, in Karachi more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Women hold lighted candles during a rally condemning the attack on schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, in Karachi October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
22 / 30
<p>A picture of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, is displayed next to lighted candles in Lahore October 12, 2012. The Urdu words under her picture read, "Daughter of the nation, symbol of peace, the nation prays for you, Malala Yousufzai". REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A picture of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban for speaking out against the militantmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A picture of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban for speaking out against the militants and promoting education for girls, is displayed next to lighted candles in Lahore October 12, 2012. The Urdu words under her picture read, "Daughter of the nation, symbol of peace, the nation prays for you, Malala Yousufzai". REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
23 / 30
<p>A female supporter of the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) prays next to pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil for her speedy recovery, in Karachi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A female supporter of the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) prays next to pictures of schoolgmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A female supporter of the National Commission of Human Development (NCHD) prays next to pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, during a candlelight vigil for her speedy recovery, in Karachi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
24 / 30
<p>Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on Tuesday by the Taliban, at a school in Karachi October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
25 / 30
<p>Devotees pray for schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, at a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Devotees pray for schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, at a Sunday servicmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Devotees pray for schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, at a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
26 / 30
<p>A portrait of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, is displayed during a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A portrait of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, is displayed during a Sunday servmore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A portrait of Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, is displayed during a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore on October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
27 / 30
<p>A girl holds a placard next to an image of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a rally organized by National Students Federation (NSF) in Lahore October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A girl holds a placard next to an image of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Tamore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A girl holds a placard next to an image of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot on October 9 by the Taliban, during a rally organized by National Students Federation (NSF) in Lahore October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
28 / 30
<p>Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, during a tribute at the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job</p>

Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, during a tribute at themore

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

Students hold pictures of schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, during a tribute at the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

Close
29 / 30
<p>A girl holding a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai participates during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A girl holding a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai participates during a candlelight vigil more

2013年 7月 12日 星期五

A girl holding a portrait of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai participates during a candlelight vigil organized by Nepalese Youth in Kathmandu October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

下一个

A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

2013年 7月 12日
Dangerous crossing

Dangerous crossing

Over two hundred African and Asian would-be immigrants are rescued from three vessels in distress in one night off Malta.

2013年 7月 11日
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

Remembering the Srebrenica massacre

Bosnians mark the 18th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

2013年 7月 11日
Faith healing for addicts

Faith healing for addicts

The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.

2013年 7月 11日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐