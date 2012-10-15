版本:
Week in sports

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter screams as he injures himself fielding a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta during the 12th inning of Game 1 of their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Yazeed Al Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Michael Orr of Britain drive their Ford Fiesta s2000 on the first day of the Jordan Rally, the fourth round of the 2012 FIA Middle East Rally Championship, near the Dead Sea, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald reacts after catching a first down pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of their NFL football game in Phoenix, Arizona October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. connects to the face with a punch on compatriot Mike Alvarado during the sixth round of their WBO Latino Super Lightweight Title boxing match in Carson, California October 13, 2012. Rios won by TKO in the seventh round. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

People in sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour October 14, 2012. The annual Barcolana regatta in the Gulf of Trieste near northern Italy is one of the largest sailing races in the world with over 1500 participants. It takes place on the second Sunday in October and began in 1969. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig breaks his bat in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) and is out at first in the 8th inning during Game 1 of their MLB NLCS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

BQR-FTR MotoGP rider Yonny Hernandez of Colombia falls off his motorcycle as course marshals run toward him during the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Daniel Descalso (R) is sprayed with champagne during post game celebrations in the dressing room after their come from behind win over the Washington Nationals in Game 5 of their MLB NLDS baseball series in Washington, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia drives in the pitlane during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Ronny Turiaf (L) of Los Angeles Clippers and Mickell Gladness of Miami Heat reach for a rebound during the NBA China Games at Wukesong arena in Beijing October 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the Shanghai Masters tournament October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Tiger Woods of U.S. tees off on the 7th hole during his World Golf Final Group 1 match against Charl Schwartzel of South Africa in Antalya, southern Turkey, October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

A skier jumps off a ramp during the Apres Ski 2012 winter fun festival in Prague October 14, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Amateur competitors run along Queen Kaahumanu Highway during the marathon section of the Ironman World Championship triathlon in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

