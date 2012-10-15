版本:
Election issues: Energy

2012年 10月 16日 星期二

ENERGY STRATEGY -- Obama wants to promote an “all of the above” energy strategy, with incentives for nuclear, wind, and solar power. President Barack Obama visits the Copper Mountain Solar Project in Boulder City, Nevada, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

ENERGY STRATEGY -- Romney emphasizes his support for traditional fossil fuels, like coal. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney shakes hands with coal miners during the Beallsville Coal event at the American Energy Corporation in Beallsville, Ohio August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ENERGY INDEPENDENCE -- Included in Obama’s strategy, is the goal of cutting U.S. oil imports in half by 2020 with the production of more fossil fuels. Oil tankers stand attached to mooring stations near a refinery in Bayonne, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ENERGY INDEPENDENCE -- Romney wants North American energy independence by 2020 by expanding oil and gas drilling. Oil rigs are seen in Midland, Texas May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

OIL AND GAS DRILLING -- Obama supports fracking for natural gas, but the Environmental Protection Agency under his administration has issued some of the first regulations for the industry. A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

OIL AND GAS DRILLING -- Romney supports expanding offshore drilling beyond Obama’s five-year plan, opening areas off the coast of Virginia and the Carolinas. Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

EPA -- Under Obama, the EPA proposed the first-ever rules to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Climate rules on oil refineries have been delayed. An aerial view of a refinery along the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge, LA, September 1, 2005. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool

Romney blasts the EPA for excessive regulation that hampers economic growth. He vows to eliminate anti-carbon regulations. This undated handout image shows the carbon sequesterization unit at a power plant near New Haven, West Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Dubanowich/Handout

KEYSTONE PIPELINE -- Obama delayed the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline citing environmental concerns in Nebraska. He has not said whether he will eventually approve the entire project after the election. Demonstrators carry a giant mock pipeline while calling for the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline during a rally in front of the White House in Washington November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

KEYSTONE PIPELINE -- Romney promises to approve the pipeline on the first day of his administration to create jobs and help reduce U.S. oil imports. The Keystone Oil Pipeline is pictured under construction in North Dakota in this undated photograph released on January 18, 2012. REUTERS/TransCanada Corporation/Handout

CLEAN ENERGY -- Obama included $90 billion in the 2009 stimulus for energy projects including solar and wind power, energy efficiency, and bolstering the electric grid. Wind turbine generators are pictured in Desert Hot Springs, California July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

CLEAN ENERGY --Romney opposes government spending on clean energy projects. He cites the failure of government backed solar company Solyndra to illustrate the argument against the government trying to pick winners in the energy sector. An empty parking lot is shown at the headquarters of bankrupt Solyndra LLC is shown in Fremont, California September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

