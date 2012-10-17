版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 00:35 BJT

Obama vs. Romney rematch

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

1 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

2 / 29
<p>President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

3 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

4 / 29
<p>Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

5 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

6 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

7 / 29
<p>A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

8 / 29
<p>President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

9 / 29
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

10 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

11 / 29
<p>President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

12 / 29
<p>President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

13 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

14 / 29
<p>Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

15 / 29
<p>President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

16 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

17 / 29
<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

18 / 29
<p>President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

19 / 29
<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

20 / 29
<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

21 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

22 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

23 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

24 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

25 / 29
<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

26 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

27 / 29
<p>A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

28 / 29
<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2012年 10月 18日 星期四

29 / 29
