Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s

A man stands outside his shelter in a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating for fear of the group's lingering influence despite assurances that the area east of Aden is now safe. Around 150,000 people left Jaar and Zinjibar after militants calling themselves the Ansar al-Sharia swept in between March and May 2011, taking advantage of a security vacuum during an uprising against then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah