Shelter for displaced Yemeni’s
A man stands outside his shelter in a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. Yememore
A man stands outside his shelter in a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. Yemenis who fled the fighting after al Qaeda militants occupied their home towns are now under pressure to go home, but many are hesitating for fear of the group's lingering influence despite assurances that the area east of Aden is now safe. Around 150,000 people left Jaar and Zinjibar after militants calling themselves the Ansar al-Sharia swept in between March and May 2011, taking advantage of a security vacuum during an uprising against then-President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUmore
Children stand at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy stands at a school sheltering his family in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. more
A boy stands at a school sheltering his family in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children show their muscles at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8,more
Children show their muscles at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden more
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children stand in a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTmore
Children stand in a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy watches TV in his family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 20more
A boy watches TV in his family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden more
A girl stands next to her mother inside their shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTmore
Children play at a school sheltering them in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl stands at a school sheltering displaced people in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2more
A girl stands at a school sheltering displaced people in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah