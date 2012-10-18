版本:
Clashes in Athens

<p>Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at a protest march in central Athens during a 24-hour labour strike October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at a protest march in central Athens during a 24-hour labour strike October 18, 2012. Greek police fired teargas to disperse anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs on the day of a general strike that brought much of the near-bankrupt country to a standstill. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester scuffles with policemen during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

A protester scuffles with policemen during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>A protester argues with riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester argues with riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A petrol bomb, thrown by protesters, explodes near riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police as they stand guard near an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police as they stand guard near an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A protester is pushed away by riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester is pushed away by riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester throws a bottle at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A protester throws a bottle at riot police during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Flames from a molotov cocktail flare up near Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A man with Greek flag walks through line of Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

A man with Greek flag walks through line of Greek riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Protesters march to the parliament during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas</p>

Protesters march to the parliament during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

<p>Riot police officers take position during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Riot police officers take position during a violent anti-austerity protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A man gestures as riot police and a demonstrator clash behind him at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A man gestures as riot police and a demonstrator clash behind him at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A demonstrator kicks riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A demonstrator kicks riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A handcuffed protester is led away after been arrested by police during a violent protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A handcuffed protester is led away after been arrested by police during a violent protest in Athens' Syntagma square October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Riot police detain a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Riot police detain a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A man runs away from the flames of a molotov cocktail which was thrown at Greek riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man runs away from the flames of a molotov cocktail which was thrown at Greek riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Press photographers encircle a protester as he throws a rock at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Press photographers encircle a protester as he throws a rock at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester throws a bottle at riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A protester throws a bottle at riot police during an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A Greek riot police officer tries to avoid flames from molotov cocktails thrown by a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A Greek riot police officer tries to avoid flames from molotov cocktails thrown by a protester during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A man covers his face to protect himself from teargas on a central luxury hotel's balcony during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A man covers his face to protect himself from teargas on a central luxury hotel's balcony during an anti-austerity rally in Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Demonstrators throw objects at riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Demonstrators throw objects at riot police at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A line of protesters push against a steel protective fence at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A line of protesters push against a steel protective fence at an anti-austerity march in central Athens October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

