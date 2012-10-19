版本:
Bombing in Beirut

<p>A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

<p>A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

<p>A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir </p>

<p>A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

<p>Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir </p>

<p>A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

<p>Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

