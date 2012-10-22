版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 21:40 BJT

Beirut bombing aftermath

<p>A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, in Beirut October 20, 2012. Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon over Friday night and Saturday morning to protest against the bombing, which revived memories of the carnage of Lebanon's own civil war. The blast also wounded about 80 people. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, in Beirut October 20, 2012. Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon over Friday night and Saturday morning to protest against the bombing, which revived memories of the carnage of Lebanon's own civil war. The blast also wounded about 80 people. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
1 / 22
<p>Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern city of Tripoli, as a form of protest against the assassination of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in an explosion in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern citymore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern city of Tripoli, as a form of protest against the assassination of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in an explosion in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
2 / 22
<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
3 / 22
<p>A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hasmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
4 / 22
<p>A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter almore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
5 / 22
<p>Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffin at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in Beirut October 21, 2012. Violence erupted in downtown Beirut on Sunday as protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati after the funeral of an assassinated intelligence chief whose death they blame on Syria. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffin at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in Beirut October 21, 2012. Violence erupted in downtown Beirut on Sunday as protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati after the funeral of an assassinated intelligence chief whose death they blame on Syria. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
6 / 22
<p>Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
7 / 22
<p>People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligenmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
8 / 22
<p>Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the fmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
9 / 22
<p>Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese security forces during their attempt to storm it in Beirut October 21, 2012. Angry mourners marched on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut on Sunday, breaking through an outer security barrier and scuffling with police who fired tear gas in response. "Mikati leave, get out," chanted hundreds of protesters following the funeral of a slain intelligence chief. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese securitymore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese security forces during their attempt to storm it in Beirut October 21, 2012. Angry mourners marched on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut on Sunday, breaking through an outer security barrier and scuffling with police who fired tear gas in response. "Mikati leave, get out," chanted hundreds of protesters following the funeral of a slain intelligence chief. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
10 / 22
<p>Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
11 / 22
<p>Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese gmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
12 / 22
<p>Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirumore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
13 / 22
<p>Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut Octobemore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Close
14 / 22
<p>Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
15 / 22
<p>Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government offices in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government omore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government offices in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
16 / 22
<p>A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed in an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. The poster reads, "The martyr Wissam al-Hassan". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed in an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. The poster reads, "The martyr Wissam al-Hassan". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
17 / 22
<p>Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Mumore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
18 / 22
<p>A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut Octomore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
19 / 22
<p>Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and members of the Lebanese army in Koula, Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and more

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and members of the Lebanese army in Koula, Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
20 / 22
<p>A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese armmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
21 / 22
<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro</p>

Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a nigmore

2012年 10月 22日 星期一

Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2012年 10月 20日
Bombing in Beirut

Bombing in Beirut

The death toll rises as a huge car bomb explodes in a street in central Beirut during rush hour.

2012年 10月 20日
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Greek police clash with anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs.

2012年 10月 19日
A city destroyed

A city destroyed

Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.

2012年 10月 19日

精选图集

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐