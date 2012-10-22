Beirut bombing aftermath
A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence more
A Sunni Muslim protester burns tyres blocking a road in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, in Beirut October 20, 2012. Sunni Muslims took to the streets and burned tyres across Lebanon over Friday night and Saturday morning to protest against the bombing, which revived memories of the carnage of Lebanon's own civil war. The blast also wounded about 80 people. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern citymore
Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold their weapons while being driven through the streets of the northern city of Tripoli, as a form of protest against the assassination of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in an explosion in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of more
Sunni Muslim gunmen flash victory signs as they pose at a blocked street in protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hasmore
A Christian woman stands during a protest against the killing of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter almore
A relative of senior intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourns as he helps carry the coffin and enter al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21,2012. Thousands of people gathered in central Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of the assassinated senior intelligence officer, accusing Syria of involvement in the killing and calling for Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to quit. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffmore
Brothers of Ahmed Sahyouni, the bodyguard of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan, cry over his coffin at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in Beirut October 21, 2012. Violence erupted in downtown Beirut on Sunday as protesters tried to storm the offices of Prime Minister Najib Mikati after the funeral of an assassinated intelligence chief whose death they blame on Syria. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanmore
Relatives of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan mourn during his burial at the grave site of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in downtown Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligenmore
People gather holding flags as members of the Internal Security Forces carry the coffin of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, where Hassan is set to be buried next to former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the fmore
Lebanese policemen clash with angry mourners who tried to enter the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese securitymore
Protesters remove security barriers off the Lebanese government palace as they clash with Lebanese security forces during their attempt to storm it in Beirut October 21, 2012. Angry mourners marched on Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's offices in central Beirut on Sunday, breaking through an outer security barrier and scuffling with police who fired tear gas in response. "Mikati leave, get out," chanted hundreds of protesters following the funeral of a slain intelligence chief. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Protesters clash with police in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese gmore
Lebanese policemen fire tear gas during clashes with angry protesters who attempted to storm the Lebanese government offices after the funeral of slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirumore
Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces as they try to storm the Lebanese government palace in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut Octobemore
Protesters advance towards the governmental palace as policemen fire tear gas against them in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebmore
Lebanese security forces reinforce barriers during clashes with protesters who were trying to storm the Lebanese government in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government omore
Protesters run away from tear gas during clashes with police as they try to storm the Lebanese government offices in Beirut October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed more
A picture of the slain intelligence officer Wissam al-Hassan is seen near Lebanon's army soldiers deployed in an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. The poster reads, "The martyr Wissam al-Hassan". REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Mumore
Lebanon's army soldiers hold their guns while securing an area, where clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen took place, in Beirut October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut Octomore
A Lebanese army convoy secures an area from clashes between the army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and more
Barricades and tyres set on fire by Sunni Muslim gunmen block a road during clashes between the gunmen and members of the Lebanese army in Koula, Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese armmore
A woman runs for cover near burning tyres and barricades during clashes between members of the Lebanese army and Sunni Muslim gunmen in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a nigmore
Sunni Muslim gunmen with weapons walk through the streets of Kaskas in Beirut October 22, 2012, after a night of tension following the funeral of an intelligence official killed by a car bomb. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Bombing in Beirut
The death toll rises as a huge car bomb explodes in a street in central Beirut during rush hour.
Clashes in Athens
Greek police clash with anti-austerity protesters hurling stones and petrol bombs.
A city destroyed
Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.