Meet the iPad mini
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith