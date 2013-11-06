End of the M23 rebels
A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in more
A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in tmore
Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village inmore
Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru termore
Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo villagemore
Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in tmore
Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rmore
Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military more
Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media more
Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena
Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangmore
Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumanmore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo milimore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumanmore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo militmore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage duringmore
An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabomore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military trainingmore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camore
Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo milimore
An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address tmore
President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolmore
People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic more
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore
Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
