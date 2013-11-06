版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 04:45 BJT

End of the M23 rebels

<p>A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

A Congolese boy plays on a destroyed military tank, abandoned by the M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Kibumba, near the eastern town of Goma November 6, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebel group on Tuesday called an end to a 20-month revolt after the army captured its last hilltop strongholds, raising hopes for peace in a region where millions have died in nearly two decades of violence. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
1 / 25
<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in tmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
2 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village inmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Congolese soldiers gather for a military briefing after M23 rebel fighters surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory, near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
3 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru termore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Congolese soldiers guard suspected M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
4 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo villagemore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Congolese soldiers stand near a damaged vehicle after the surrender of M23 rebel fighters in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
5 / 25
<p>Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in tmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Suspected M23 rebel fighters sit in a group after surrendering to the Congolese army in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
6 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Congolese soldiers inspect ammunition used by M23 rebel fighters who surrendered in Chanzo village in the Rutshuru territory near the eastern town of Goma, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
7 / 25
<p>Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Congolese soldiers hold their positions as they advance against the M23 rebels near the Rumangabo military base in Runyoni, 58 km (36 miles) north of Goma, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
8 / 25
<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga (seated) of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. The M23 Movement, the newly formed political wing of former M23 rebels, has formed a semi autonomous administration structure in areas under their control in north Kivu province in the DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 25
<p>Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Brigadier General Sultani Makenga of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary speaks to the media in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumanmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo milimore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army salute during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumanmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army perform a military drill during training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo militmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army march during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 25
<p>An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage duringmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

An instructor demonstrates to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army weapon usage during military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabomore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in a church in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military trainingmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army gather in a classroom to attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
17 / 25
<p>Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army attend military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 25
<p>An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo milimore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

An instructor stands next to recruits of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army as they undergo military training in Rumangabo military camp, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
19 / 25
<p>President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address tmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

President of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA) Jean-Marie Runiga (R) arrives to address the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo town of Bunagana October 20, 2012 in eastern DRC. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
20 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
21 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army ride on a truck in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
22 / 25
<p>People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

People sit on a truck to listen to Jean-Marie Runiga (not in picture), president of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army (CRA), during his speech at a public rally in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
23 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic more

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army stand guard in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
24 / 25
<p>Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Repubmore

2013年 11月 7日 星期四

Fighters of the newly formed Congolese Revolutionary Army patrol a street in Rushuru town, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

下一个

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militia seize Syrian city

Kurdish militias seize the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn from Islamist rebels, tightening their grip on an area where they have been setting up autonomous rule.

2013年 11月 7日
Gaza without power

Gaza without power

Gaza's lone power plant shut its generators on Friday due to a fuel shortage, a move that will likely increase already long blackout hours in the impoverished...

2013年 11月 7日
Yasser Arafat: A look back

Yasser Arafat: A look back

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was poisoned to death in 2004 with radioactive polonium, his widow Suha said after receiving the results of Swiss forensic...

2013年 11月 7日
Living with werewolf syndrome

Living with werewolf syndrome

A Nepali mother and three of her children all suffer from a very rare disease that causes excessive body hair growth, sometimes referred to as "werewolf...

2013年 11月 6日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐