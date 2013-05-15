版本:
Myanmar's Muslim Rohingyas

<p>Wadulae, a 16-year-old Rohingya Muslim boy with severe symptoms of rabies, is comforted by family members at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 29, 2013. Wadulae was bitten on the leg by a dog on April 6, and clinic officials say he has a slim chance of surviving. The boy failed to receive early treatment as none was available at the hospital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Roma Hattu, a Rohingya Muslim woman who is nine months pregnant and is displaced by violence, grimaces while experiencing labour pains on the bare floor of a former rubber factory now serving as her family's shelter near Sittwe, Myanmar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims look through the gates of a house in a village where many displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslim children play at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face gestures in a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim child wearing traditional make-up passes the time outside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Women pass their time in a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A Muslim family passes time in their family shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A baby plays in a hammock in his family's shelter at a Rohingya internally displaced person (IDP) camp outside of Sittwe, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A girl from the Pauktaw township stands in front of her family's shelter in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Haleda Somisian, a 20-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman displaced by violence, cries after being beaten by her husband at a former rubber factory that now serves as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. Somisian's husband wanted rice, but the Muslim couple's money was gone. He lost his job when a Buddhist mob armed with machetes and petrol bombs razed their village last June. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim boy wraps himself with a blanket at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Tocsi Lima, a 28-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman, holds her son Rami ,who has high fever, at a local clinic at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence pass the time at a former rubber factory serving as their shelter near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims manoeuvre small boats at the port near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Rohingya Muslims manoeuvre small boats at the port near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A Rohingya Muslim baby sits inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims attend an auction at a small fish market near Sittwe, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslim children attend class in a makeshift school at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslim girls wearing thanaka paste laugh as they sit at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim woman wearing traditional thanaka paste on her face passes the time at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A woman from the Pauktaw township carries her son in a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp outside Sittwe May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim girl carries a baby goat at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims pass the time at a camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims stand beside the word "Rohingya" written on a road between the camps for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Rohingya Muslim man calls for the afternoon prayer in a makeshift mosque at the camp for people displaced by violence near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A barricade is placed on an empty road leading towards camps where Rohingya Muslims displaced by violence found shelter, near Sittwe, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims make their way between camps for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslims gather around a well at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>Rohingya Muslim children react as they are photographed inside a school at a camp for people displaced by violence, near Sittwe, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

