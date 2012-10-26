版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 27日 星期六 03:25 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

2012年 10月 27日

A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio </p>

2012年 10月 27日

A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio

<p>U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2012年 10月 27日

U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p> woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

2012年 10月 27日

woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

2012年 10月 27日

A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

2012年 10月 27日

South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

2012年 10月 27日

A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

2012年 10月 27日

Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 10月 27日

A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

2012年 10月 27日

A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

2012年 10月 27日

A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri

<p>Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 10月 27日

Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

