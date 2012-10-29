版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 04:50 BJT

The war for votes

<p>Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchestermore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Volunteers for President Barack Obama's campaign work at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
1 / 19
<p>A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign works the phones at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign more

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's campaign works the phones at the New Hampshire State Headquarters in Bedford, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 19
<p>President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie,more

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

President Barack Obama makes calls to volunteers from the Obama for America Field Office in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while campaigning across the state by bus, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 19
<p>Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks with undecided voter Bob Belanger (L) about his vote as she canvasses the neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Rommore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Linda Santini, a volunteer for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, speaks with undecided voter Bob Belanger (L) about his vote as she canvasses the neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 19
<p>International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a highlighted route showing the homes of union workers he will talk to as he canvasses for President Barack Obama during a "Get Out the Vote Walk" in Manchester, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a higmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

International Represent for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Kevin Cash holds onto a highlighted route showing the homes of union workers he will talk to as he canvasses for President Barack Obama during a "Get Out the Vote Walk" in Manchester, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 19
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcoming back World War Two and Korean War veterans from an honor flight, at the airport in Swanton, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcomore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney talks with volunteers welcoming back World War Two and Korean War veterans from an honor flight, at the airport in Swanton, Ohio September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 19
<p>A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headqmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A cardboard cut out of President Barack Obama leans beside the office door at the Manchester Campaign Headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 19
<p>Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Partmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Tea Party member Russell Cumbee carries a speaker back to his car following a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
8 / 19
<p>Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada October 29, 2012. The union is canvassing union homes urging members to vote early for President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Lmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Union members prepare to head out for a day of canvassing at the Culinary Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada October 29, 2012. The union is canvassing union homes urging members to vote early for President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 19
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displayed on the door during a campaign rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Mesa, Arizona October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displamore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stand next to a vehicle with Romney's name displayed on the door during a campaign rally for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Mesa, Arizona October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 19
<p>A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want more

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A volunteer for NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire puts an address label on a mailer which reads, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
11 / 19
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his cmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves as he walks off his campaign plane for a rally at the airport in Pueblo, Colorado September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 19
<p>President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms inmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

President Barack Obama speaks to thousands of supporters at a campaign event at the Living History Farms in Urbandale, Iowa, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 19
<p>Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republicmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Volunteer Jay Downs makes phone calls in support of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
14 / 19
<p>Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada October 27, 2012. The volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods to encourage early voting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session imore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

Volunteers, many from Los Angeles, head into an "Obama for President" field office for a training session in Las Vegas, Nevada October 27, 2012. The volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods to encourage early voting. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 19
<p>A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mimore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A young boy looks out from under the barrier at the edge of the stage as Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 19
<p>NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign Director Melissa Bernardin put address labels mailers which read, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign more

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire volunteer Gail Laker-Phelps (L) and NARAL Pro-Choice New Hampshire Campaign Director Melissa Bernardin put address labels mailers which read, "Do you want politicians in your bedroom?" in Concord, New Hampshire October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
17 / 19
<p>A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Chmore

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A cardboard cut-out of U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is seen at the Republican Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
18 / 19
<p>A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 2more

2012年 10月 30日 星期二

A roll of "I Voted Today" stickers await early voters at a polling station in downtown Washington October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
World Series

World Series

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐