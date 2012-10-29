NYC closed
Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made itmore
Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New more
A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in Nemore
A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERSmore
Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New Yorkmore
A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subwaymore
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bremore
A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made itsmore
A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedfordmore
Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shmore
A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October more
A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New Yormore
A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancmore
Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kmore
Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, Ocmore
People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its more
A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermore
Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERmore
People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford