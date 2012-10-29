NYC closed

版本:
Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sandbags block the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman takes a photo at Beach 98th street on the boardwalk at Rockaway beach in the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man peers into a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Water from the Hudson River crashes along the shore in Battery Park in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A police office questions two surfers as they climb under a fence after surfing in Coney Island in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) employee tapes off the turnstiles to bar access to the subway in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A closed sign is displayed on a door to Grand Central Terminal in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks by a boarded up restaurant in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A New York Police officer guards a closed subway entrance in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Cars make their way to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in New York, October 29, 2012.REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A boy sits in a New York City subway train as it enters the Coney Island station prior to a total subway shutdown at 7pm in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks by a boarded up storefront in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man watches rising waters on the East River from Brooklyn as Hurricane Sandy made its approach in New York October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Travelers from South Korea use their mobile phones after arriving to an empty terminal as flights were cancelled at LaGuardia airport in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Cars make their way to the highway as a sign warns of high winds in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk past the Guggenheim Museum, which is closed, as the Hurricane Sandy approaches, in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A security guard is seen at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan as Hurricane Sandy makes its approach in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Subway riders wait for the last train at Penn Station in New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People pull their luggage at Times Square as Hurricane Sandy approaches New York, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Storm clouds blow over the Manhattan skyline in New York, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

