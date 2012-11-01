Jersey Shore devastated
Men inspect a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012 REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Boats are seen in a yard, where they washed onto shore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Men inspect damage to a beach club destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Sea Bright, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A water slide hangs over the end of an amusement park's pier, partially destroyed from Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Destroyed homes are seen among partially damaged houses where Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
An aerial view of the damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
An aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
An aerial view of the storm damage over the Atlantic Coast is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard
A fire hydrant nearly covered with sand washed ashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A view shows debris on the shoreline next to an amusement park pier partially destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Sailboats are seen in a jumble at a marina dock where Hurricane Sandy came ashore near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A roller coaster sits in the surf after Hurricane Sandy destroyed the boardwalk and pier in Seaside Park, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard
Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Beach homes smolder after fires from open gas lines burned a city block following Hurricane Sandy in Lavallette, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A view shows boats piled next to a house, where they were washed ashore during Hurricane Sandy, near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Homes displaced after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard
A pathway to the beach from the boardwalk is buried in sand up to the railings, at a beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Sunny Mandahar mops up water in the liquor store he owns on Atlantic Avenue in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Damage after Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the southern New Jersey coastline is seen in this U.S. Coast Guard handout photo in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S.Coast Guard/Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Swanson/Handout
Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
A man walks on broken boards along a damaged section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk in the north end of the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Waves crash against the demolished section of a boardwalk at the end of Pacific Avenue in the north end of the city, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
The damaged front of an auto repair shop on Atlantic Avenue is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings where Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Boats pile up at a marina where they washed ashore during Hurricane Sandy near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
