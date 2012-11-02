版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 11:25 BJT

Seaside Heights in ruins

<p>A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights,more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A resident walks through plowed beach sand three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
1 / 24
<p>The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heimore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
2 / 24
<p>A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days amore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A scrawled message to reopen is written on the door of an arcade at the FunTown Amusement Pier three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
3 / 24
<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
4 / 24
<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the Nemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Close
5 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Poomore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A Seaside Heights police officer looks over damage to the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
7 / 24
<p>Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Remnants of rides at FunTown Amusement Pier rest on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
8 / 24
<p>A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey Octobmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A view shows a car partially submerged in sand on a residential street in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
9 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Poolmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Close
10 / 24
<p>Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Debris litters the beach at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
11 / 24
<p>Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Residents look over destroyed homes on the shoreline in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
12 / 24
<p>Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Destroyed homes in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
13 / 24
<p>Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force</p>

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the Nemore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by the New Jersey Army National Guard on October 30, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Close
14 / 24
<p>Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Undamaged houses are seen alongside destroyed homes and the washed-away boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
15 / 24
<p>A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1,more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A carnival ride from the FunTown Amusement Pier sits in the surf in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
16 / 24
<p>An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Poolmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

An aerial view of the storm damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Close
17 / 24
<p>Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Seaside Heights police officer Sean Varady steps over debris from what's left of the Casino Pier boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
18 / 24
<p>Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. Rmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Front-end loaders move beach sand from the city streets in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
19 / 24
<p>Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Smore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Remnants of the board walk hang from the pilings in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
20 / 24
<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Close
21 / 24
<p>A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

A resident walks near the FunTown Amusement Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
22 / 24
<p>Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool </p>

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Damage in Seaside Heights, New Jersey October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Close
23 / 24
<p>Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, more

2012年 11月 2日 星期五

Storm water from Hurricane Sandy is pumped into the ocean on the shoreline of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
New York in the dark

New York in the dark

下一个

New York in the dark

New York in the dark

Power outages strike Manhattan following Sandy.

2012年 11月 2日
Jersey Shore devastated

Jersey Shore devastated

The devastation along the New Jersey shoreline.

2012年 11月 1日
Inferno in Breezy Point

Inferno in Breezy Point

Residents are left reeling after the massive blaze.

2012年 11月 1日
Submerged by Sandy

Submerged by Sandy

The people and structures caught in Hurricane Sandy's floodwaters.

2012年 10月 31日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐