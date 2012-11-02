Gas shortage anxiety
Police tape blocks the entrance to a fueling station where people wait inline in Brooklyn, New York Harbor,more
Police tape blocks the entrance to a fueling station where people wait inline in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York Cimore
Local residents argue for their place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A New York City Police officer directs traffic at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, Novemore
A New York City Police officer directs traffic at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens omore
A man holds a container while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brenmore
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough more
A man fights for his place in line while waiting to get fuel at a gas station in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brenmore
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT ENERGY)
A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehiclesmore
A man looks towards a gas station while waiting for hours with hundreds of others to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brenmore
People wait for gas at a Hess fueling station in Brooklyn, New York Harbor, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A sign announcing "No Gas" is taped to a pump at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandmore
A sign announcing "No Gas" is taped to a pump at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People line up to fill their gas cans with fuel at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Samore
People line up to fill their gas cans with fuel at a station in Manhattan, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours more
A girl looks toward a gas station as she and her parents wait with hundreds of others for over three hours to fuel up their vehicles in the New York City borough of Queens on November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer holds caution tape after a gas station ran out of fuel in the Brooklyn Borough of New Yorkmore
A police officer holds caution tape after a gas station ran out of fuel in the Brooklyn Borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Cars wait in long lines at a Sunoco gas station on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey Novembemore
Cars wait in long lines at a Sunoco gas station on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A diesel only sign is seen outside a Gulf fueling station in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 201more
A diesel only sign is seen outside a Gulf fueling station in the Queens borough of New York November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand in line for fuel at the corner of Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue in Staten Island, New York, more
People stand in line for fuel at the corner of Hylan Boulevard and Reid Avenue in Staten Island, New York, following Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People line up for gasoline outside the entrance of Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 31, more
People line up for gasoline outside the entrance of Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Zach Dewitt fuels a car as motorists queue up for gas at a service plaza on the Garden State Parkway, the dmore
Zach Dewitt fuels a car as motorists queue up for gas at a service plaza on the Garden State Parkway, the day after Hurricane Sandy came ashore, in Toms River, New Jersey, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
