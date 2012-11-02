版本:
Shock on Staten Island

<p>Two women walk past a boat left sitting on a street blocks away from the shore by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Steve Santo stands in what used to be the kitchen of his house that was destroyed by storm surge flooding on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A classic car sits covered in field of debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A woman weeps after learning that a neighbor presumed missing is okay while cleaning out her home in a neighborhood heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A table and two chairs are all that remains of a destroyed home on Cedar Grove Avenue in a neighborhood where many houses were heavily damaged or completely destroyed by storm surge flooding from Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A young boy rides his bicycle on a flooded street in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A woman stands alone in water in front of destroyed homes on Cedar Grove Avenue in a neighborhood where many houses were heavily damaged or completely destroyed by storm surge flooding from Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The wreckage of boats washed ashore are seen in Great Kills, Staten Island, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>New York City fire fighters walk amid destroyed boats washed ashore into houses by Hurricane Sandy on Tennyson Drive, on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A woman searches for personal belongings from her destroyed home in a field of debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A life ring hangs on the front fence of a home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A woman weeps as she is overwhelmed by emotion after finding her family photographs inside of her heavily damaged home in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of the Staten Island borough of New York, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A child's doll sits amid debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Ayman Awad climbs onto his fishing boat that was washed ashore into houses by Hurricane Sandy on Tennyson Drive on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Clothing dirtied in the flood waters deposited by Hurricane Sandy rest on top of a car in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Flood waters left by storm surge from Hurricane Sandy surround Our Lady of Lourdes Church on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A destroyed home and car is seen on Cedar Grove Avenue on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Lisa and Julia Kravchenko pose in their Halloween costumes as they stand in an area ruined by Hurricane Sandy in Staten Island, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Flood debris is left on the hood of a car damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A woman and her husband survey flood damage to the inside of their home in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>People stand in line with gas cans to fill at one of the few gas stations open on hard-hit Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A woman takes her hat off as she takes a break from throwing flood damaged belongings from her home away in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Members of the Traina family sort through photographs and other personal items that they were salvaging from their home which was completely destroyed by flood water storm surge from Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A boat sits in a driveway after being washed ashore by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A family friend wipes his brow as he helps a family clean the flood damage debris out of their home in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>New York City Police Emergency Service K9 Unit officer Chris Theofield and his partner Brutas search for possible victims on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Two girls examine the wreckage of boats washed ashore in Great Kills, Staten Island, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Vanessa Martinez holds remains of photographs of her family outside her destroyed house on Cedar Grove Avenue in Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Officers from New York Police search an area of wetlands in Staten Island, New York, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>A man walks by sailboats tossed into a street in front of houses by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A man stands next to a damaged vehicle as he surveys flood damaged personal property thrown into the streets in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Volunteers and officials unload meals ready to eat, or MRE's, at a station set up to deliver food water and clothing to those devastated by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A woman surveys flood damaged personal property thrown into the streets in the New Dorp Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A New York City fire fighter searches for possible bodies amid debris and destroyed boats washed ashore by Hurricane Sandy on Tennyson Drive, on the south side of Staten Island, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>The John B. Caddell, a 700-ton water tanker, sits grounded on the North Shore of Staten Island, October 31, 2012.. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

