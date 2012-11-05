Sandy's victims brace for cold
A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Gas shortage anxiety
Tempers are flaring in the states hit by Hurricane Sandy over shortages of gasoline.
Surrealism of Sandy
A look at the surreal scenes in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
Seaside Heights in ruins
The iconic Jersey Shore town in the aftermath of Sandy.
New York in the dark
Power outages strike Manhattan following Sandy.
