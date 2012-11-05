Rise of Russia's far-right
Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow Nmore
Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on Natmore
Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow Nmore
Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnmore
People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Mosmore
Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, dmore
Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Dmore
Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authoritimore
A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Sevemore
Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in memory of a Spartak Moscow supporter killed earlier. A number of passers-by, who were of a non-Slavic appearance, were attacked by the fans, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova
Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protemore
Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus regimore
A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolai Korchekov
A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a ramore
A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010more
Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action." REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outsmore
Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writinmore
Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow Maymore
Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
下一个
Sandy's victims brace for cold
Fuel and housing crises loom as victims of superstorm Sandy struggle without heat in near-freezing temperatures.
Gas shortage anxiety
Tempers are flaring in the states hit by Hurricane Sandy over shortages of gasoline.
Surrealism of Sandy
A look at the surreal scenes in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
Seaside Heights in ruins
The iconic Jersey Shore town in the aftermath of Sandy.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.