Rise of Russia's far-right

<p>Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy</p>

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

<p>Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy</p>

Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

<p>Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva </p>

Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in memory of a Spartak Moscow supporter killed earlier. A number of passers-by, who were of a non-Slavic appearance, were attacked by the fans, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova </p>

Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in memory of a Spartak Moscow supporter killed earlier. A number of passers-by, who were of a non-Slavic appearance, were attacked by the fans, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova

<p>Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolai Korchekov </p>

A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolai Korchekov

<p>A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action." REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action." REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

