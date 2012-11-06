The last day
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young more
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/more
A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reemore
President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Cmore
A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efmore
Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kmore
Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolmore
Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the amore
Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village elmore
President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erimore
Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office inmore
Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller
Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5,more
Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young more
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democramore
Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Younmore
A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, Nomore
Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign evmore
A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last effomore
The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUmore
Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ermore
Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Dowmore
President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longmore
High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efmore
Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Coloradomore
A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, Nmore
Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election cmore
President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann while the crowd cheers at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, more
Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann while the crowd cheers at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder