版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 00:40 BJT

China's power handover

<p>China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli, arrive to meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli, arrive to meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 42
<p>Chen Yongjiang, a fruit and vegetable farmer, sits on a bed as he watch a live broadcast of China's new Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping speaking during a media event to introduce the newly elected China's Politburo Standing Committee members, at his home in Chenjiapu village, Hebei province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Terril Yue Jones </p>

Chen Yongjiang, a fruit and vegetable farmer, sits on a bed as he watch a live broadcast of China's new Commore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Chen Yongjiang, a fruit and vegetable farmer, sits on a bed as he watch a live broadcast of China's new Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping speaking during a media event to introduce the newly elected China's Politburo Standing Committee members, at his home in Chenjiapu village, Hebei province November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Terril Yue Jones

Close
2 / 42
<p>Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 42
<p>A customer eats his lunch next to restaurant workers and underneath a painting of Chinese characters that reads "Long-lasting Prosperity", while watching television that is showing the newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A customer eats his lunch next to restaurant workers and underneath a painting of Chinese characters that rmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A customer eats his lunch next to restaurant workers and underneath a painting of Chinese characters that reads "Long-lasting Prosperity", while watching television that is showing the newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 42
<p>Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) waves after giving a speech as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Dejiang, Li Keqiang, Yu Zhengsheng and Wang Qishan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) waves after giving a speech as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Dejiang, Li Keqiang, Yu Zhengsheng and Wang Qishan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 42
<p>Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) speaks as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan and Zhang Dejiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Newly-elected General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping (L) speaks as he meets with the press with other new Politburo Standing Committee members (from 2nd L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan and Zhang Dejiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 42
<p>Plain-clothes security personnel sit outside a police station located near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Plain-clothes security personnel sit outside a police station located near the Great Hall of the People in more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Plain-clothes security personnel sit outside a police station located near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 42
<p>Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Security staff members guard an area of the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 42
<p>Mao Xinyu (C), the grandson of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, together with other fellow delegates, leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Mao Xinyu (C), the grandson of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, together with other fellow delegates, leavesmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Mao Xinyu (C), the grandson of late Chinese leader Mao Zedong, together with other fellow delegates, leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 42
<p>A staff member takes a photo inside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A staff member takes a photo inside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Comore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A staff member takes a photo inside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 42
<p>Government cars are parked at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Government cars are parked at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th Natimore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Government cars are parked at a parking lot inside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 42
<p>A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th Nmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A general view shows delegates raising their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 42
<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 14, 2012. China's Communist Party congress offered the first clues on a generational leadership change on Wednesday as Xi and Vice-Premier Li Keqiang took the first step to the presidency and premiership, respectively. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a votemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front, 3rd L) and fellow delegates raise their hands as they take a vote at the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 14, 2012. China's Communist Party congress offered the first clues on a generational leadership change on Wednesday as Xi and Vice-Premier Li Keqiang took the first step to the presidency and premiership, respectively. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 42
<p>An ethnic minority delegate holds a ballot folder as she leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An ethnic minority delegate holds a ballot folder as she leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the clomore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

An ethnic minority delegate holds a ballot folder as she leaves the Great Hall of the People, after the closing session of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 42
<p>Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th Natmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
15 / 42
<p>Ethnic minority delegates pose for a photo in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ethnic minority delegates pose for a photo in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Ethnic minority delegates pose for a photo in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 42
<p>A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A paramilitary police officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 42
<p>Hotel guides pose for photos at Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Hotel guides pose for photos at Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Hotel guides pose for photos at Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
18 / 42
<p>Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 42
<p>A man walks towards a Chinese national flag as it hangs outside a home down a Hutong, Chinese for 'small alley', that is located near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently taking place November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A man walks towards a Chinese national flag as it hangs outside a home down a Hutong, Chinese for 'small almore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A man walks towards a Chinese national flag as it hangs outside a home down a Hutong, Chinese for 'small alley', that is located near the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) is currently taking place November 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 42
<p>A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong atmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
21 / 42
<p>A man waves a small Chinese national flag as he poses for a photograph in front of the Great Hall of the People while standing on Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A man waves a small Chinese national flag as he poses for a photograph in front of the Great Hall of the Pemore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A man waves a small Chinese national flag as he poses for a photograph in front of the Great Hall of the People while standing on Beijing's Tiananmen Square November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
22 / 42
<p>Fudan University's student members of the Chinese Communist Party stand in formation to create the party's emblem, a hammer and sickle, to mark the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai November 6, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

Fudan University's student members of the Chinese Communist Party stand in formation to create the party's more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Fudan University's student members of the Chinese Communist Party stand in formation to create the party's emblem, a hammer and sickle, to mark the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai November 6, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
23 / 42
<p>A foreign journalist raises her hand to ask a question during a news conference with Jiang Weixin, minister and secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Housing And Urban-Rural Development, during the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) in Beijing November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A foreign journalist raises her hand to ask a question during a news conference with Jiang Weixin, ministermore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A foreign journalist raises her hand to ask a question during a news conference with Jiang Weixin, minister and secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Housing And Urban-Rural Development, during the 18th National Party Congress (NPC) in Beijing November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 42
<p>Delegates chat outside of the Guangxi room before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Delegates chat outside of the Guangxi room before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Delegates chat outside of the Guangxi room before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
25 / 42
<p>Staff members from the Great Hall of the People stand behind a counter waiting to receive coats from representatives of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Staff members from the Great Hall of the People stand behind a counter waiting to receive coats from represmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Staff members from the Great Hall of the People stand behind a counter waiting to receive coats from representatives of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
26 / 42
<p>Paramilitary police officers' hats for a man and woman hang from a stand inside the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Paramilitary police officers' hats for a man and woman hang from a stand inside the Great Hall of the Peoplmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Paramilitary police officers' hats for a man and woman hang from a stand inside the Great Hall of the People during the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
27 / 42
<p>Workers watch a screen showing Chinese President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Huangshan, Anhui province, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers watch a screen showing Chinese President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Workers watch a screen showing Chinese President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Huangshan, Anhui province, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 42
<p>Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
29 / 42
<p>Delegates walks past police officers riding motorised vehicles as they leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Delegates walks past police officers riding motorised vehicles as they leave the Great Hall of the People amore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Delegates walks past police officers riding motorised vehicles as they leave the Great Hall of the People after the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
30 / 42
<p>A reporter attends a meeting at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A reporter attends a meeting at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of thmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A reporter attends a meeting at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
31 / 42
<p>A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at themore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A foreign student member of the Young Pioneers rubs his eyes during the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
32 / 42
<p>Staff chat at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Staff chat at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party more

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Staff chat at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
33 / 42
<p>A delegate stands at the entrance of Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the opening ceremony, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A delegate stands at the entrance of Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A delegate stands at the entrance of Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, before the opening ceremony, in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
34 / 42
<p>A family walks in front of a Tiananmen of screen showing propaganda displays on a bridge in Shanghai November 8, 2012. The venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Beijing. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

A family walks in front of a Tiananmen of screen showing propaganda displays on a bridge in Shanghai Novembmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A family walks in front of a Tiananmen of screen showing propaganda displays on a bridge in Shanghai November 8, 2012. The venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Beijing. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
35 / 42
<p>China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front rmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

China's Vice President Xi Jinping (front row, 2nd R) takes his seat next to former Premier Li Peng (front row, L), Standing Committee of the Political Bureau member He Guoqiang (front row, 2nd L) and top political advisor Jia Qinglin (front row, R) at the start of the opening ceremony of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
36 / 42
<p>Members of the Xinjiang provincial delegation listen to representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) during their meeting in the Xinjiang Room inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Members of the Xinjiang provincial delegation listen to representatives from the National People's Congressmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Members of the Xinjiang provincial delegation listen to representatives from the National People's Congress (NPC) during their meeting in the Xinjiang Room inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
37 / 42
<p>A delegate wearing ethnic minority costume is seen outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square after the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A delegate wearing ethnic minority costume is seen outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Squaremore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A delegate wearing ethnic minority costume is seen outside the Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square after the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
38 / 42
<p>A man talks on the phone at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man talks on the phone at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Comore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A man talks on the phone at The Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
39 / 42
<p>Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oamore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

Paramilitary policemen hold their fists in front of a flag of Communist Party of China as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the safety of the upcoming 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), at a military base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province November 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
40 / 42
<p>A security officer looks back as China's President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A security officer looks back as China's President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremonmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

A security officer looks back as China's President Hu Jintao delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
41 / 42
<p>People watch a TV showing of a huge screen shows a news broadcast of China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the 18th Communist Party Congress at a crossroads in Shanghai November 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

People watch a TV showing of a huge screen shows a news broadcast of China's Vice President Xi Jinping at tmore

2012年 11月 16日 星期五

People watch a TV showing of a huge screen shows a news broadcast of China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the 18th Communist Party Congress at a crossroads in Shanghai November 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Close
42 / 42
重播
下一图片集
China's next leader

China's next leader

下一个

China's next leader

China's next leader

Xi Jinping will assume the presidency of China in March.

2012年 11月 15日
China on guard

China on guard

Tight security surrounds the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the location of the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

2012年 11月 15日
Europe on strike

Europe on strike

Millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse.

2012年 11月 15日
World's largest nuclear plant

World's largest nuclear plant

A look inside the world's largest nuclear power plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s (TEPCO) Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in Japan.

2012年 11月 14日

精选图集

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Netherlands goes to the polls

Netherlands goes to the polls

The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐