Remembering the veterans
A veteran marches up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Army march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former mayor of New York and Grand Marshal of the parade Ed Koch shakes hands with a boy at the start of the parade as former mayor David Dinkins (L) looks on during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Marines reverently hold the American flag during Veterans Day pregame ceremonies before the NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets in Seattle November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Members of the Royal Canadian Artillery are enveloped in smoke while firing a 21-gun salute during Remembrance Day ceremonies on the waterfront in Vancouver November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A man holds up American flags during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
World War Two veteran William Sims salutes while his daughter holds a picture of him from the war during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Members of the Marine Corps march up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cincinnati Bengals fans pay tribute to Veterans Day before the start of their game against the New York Giants in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A woman on roller skates holds an American Flag as she goes up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carol Romeo holds up a photo of her father, Jack Romeo, a World War II veteran during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Coast Guard ride a float up 5th Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman holds up a "Thank You" sign during the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Veterans sit and talk at the start of the Veterans Day Parade in New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of a Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard march in with flags during the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. President Barack Obama delivered remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. Army General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, bow their heads during a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (C) hugs a grieving family member in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Filipino soldier takes a break besides a memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, before the start of the annual Veterans Day celebration at the American Cemetery in Taguig City, metro Manila November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Canada's Governor General David Johnston (C) salutes members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) while Silver Cross Mother Roxanne Priede looks on at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. Priede, whose son Darrell Priede died while serving in Afghanistan in 2007, was chosen Silver Cross Mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost children in service to their...more
Visiting Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (back) walks with a World War Two veteran at Sai Wan War Cemetery as he attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hong Kong November 11, 2012. About 2,000 Canadian soldiers were sent to the former British colony in November 1941, and more than 550 died on the battlefield or in prison camps. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A shaft of light falls onto the Armed Forces Memorial during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A shaft of light falls on a cross during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, central England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) lays a wreath at the National War Memorial during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
A man lays a wreath as the Chelsea Pensioners parade past during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British Royal Marine veterans march during a Remembrance Day memorial service at the War Memorial cenotaph in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. Representatives of the Commonwealth observed two minutes silence on Remembrance Sunday to commemorate members of the armed forces who were killed during both World Wars. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Veteran pensioners from the Royal Hospital Chelsea arrive for Remembrance Sunday commemorations at Horse Guards Parade in central London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Armed Forces of Malta King Air B200 aircraft does a flypast over the War Memorial cenotaph during a Remembrance Sunday memorial service in Floriana, on the outskirts of Valletta, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
