Week in sports
Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
