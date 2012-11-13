版本:
After Sandy

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

An insurance claims adjuster climbs the entrance to a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A child participates in the annual Ragamuffin Halloween Parade, which was postponed by Hurricane Sandy, in Hoboken, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Meg McLoughlin helps sort through the remains of her father's house, which burned to the ground during Hurricane Sandy, in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, New York November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Streets damaged during Hurricane Sandy are seen in Ortley Beach, New Jersey, in this November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Larsen/Governor's Office

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A young boy and his mother search through piles of clothes donated for victims of Hurricane Sandy on the South side of Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Men play a game of handball at the Coney Island boardwalk in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, which was affected by Superstorm Sandy, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Residents look out bus windows at a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Residents walk through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A resident looks through a house that was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Dean Stavley gathers framed family photographs as he returns to his home after it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Christine Wakefield, a volunteer, organizes donated goods that is being housed in an MTA bus in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Buildings damaged by Hurricane Sandy are seen in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

U.S. Army soldiers clear debris from the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Comic books are seen in front of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

People wait for donations from the American Red Cross at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Volunteers help remove the oven from a house damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighbourhood of Staten Island, New York November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials talk to a woman through the window of her home, heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy, on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

Priscilla Perez's son Elijah, 10, glances at an empty refrigerator in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens after Hurricane Sandy hit, in the Rockaway Park neighborhood of Queens, New York, November 11, 2012. Elijah said he has had trouble eating donated food since the storm hit, out of fear of not knowing where the food has come from. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman holds a large snapping turtle washed into her yard by Hurricane Sandy, while cleaning up debris on Staten Island in New York City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

The boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A woman walks with donated supplies at nightfall in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough, New York November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A wooden American flag replica sits outside the front yard of a house in the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy stands in water in Mantoloking, New Jersey November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 11月 13日 星期二

A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through the Breezy Point neighborhood which was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy in the New York borough of Queens November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

