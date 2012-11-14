版本:
Europe on strike

<p>Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 11月 15日 星期四

Belgian workers demonstrate on rail tracks and block trains during a European strike, at the North train station in Brussels November 14, 2012. Millions of workers joined strikes across southern Europe to protest against spending cuts and tax hikes that trade unions say have brought misery and deepened the region's economic crisis. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Riot police stand guard during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protestors shout slogans next to the bullring in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The banner reads "Unified Students Front". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Riot police clash with students during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Protesters shout at workers of a bar which was open during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Protesters move a life-size puppet made of paper symbolizing a Greek during an anti-austerity rally in front of the parliament building in central Athens November 14, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

A flag of Spain is pictured above a banner reading 'For jobs and solidarity in Europe. No to austerity.' during an anti-austerity protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Protesters carry flags of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal (L-R) as they march through Athens' Syntagma square during an anti-austerity rally November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A protester holds a stick while another gestures to riot police during a students' demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

A sign reading "Closed. Nov 14 general strike, common task" is seen on a shop window during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

A protester cries after being identified by policemen, as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Students hold signs and placards during a demonstration against austerity measures in downtown Rome November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Policemen detain a man as protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protesters shout slogans at the Bankia headquarters in central Valencia during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, November 14, 2012. The placard reads: "Stop evictions". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Protestors shout at police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A police officer (R) kicks a flare as protesters rally during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis</p>

A protester with red paint on her hands argues with police officers at a Bank of Spain branch during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Valencia November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

<p>Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Policemen detain a man as picketers and protesters clash with police during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask near a banner showing a Euro coin on the facade of the European Commission headquarters during a march against austerity measures in Brussels November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

