China on guard

<p>Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Police officers patrol on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Police officers ride motorised vehicles in front of a giant portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A paramilitary police officer looks out from a window of a police car on Tiananmen Square, outside the Great Hall of the People where the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is taking place, before the closing ceremony, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Paramilitary police officials keep watch on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A paramilitary policeman guards an underpass across the road from the Great Hall of People in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Paramilitary policemen stand guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate of the Forbidden City November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A paramilitary policeman tries to stop photographs being taken inside an area of the Forbidden City in Beijing November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A paramilitary police officer collects the Chinese national flag during a flag-lowering ceremony in front of a giant portrait of the late chairman Mao Zedong on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A paramilitary policeman stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A policeman checks his interphone as he sits on a motorised vehicle on the Tiananmen Square next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Paramilitary policemen patrol in front of a giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a sculpture with the portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong and featuring Chinese Socialist Construction on Tiananmen Square, before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man takes a picture next to a paramilitary police officer in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A police officer stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People at Beijing's Tiananmen Square, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

