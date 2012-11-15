版本:
图片 | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 11:45 BJT

The Petraeus scandal

<p>Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, is seen at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP </p>

<p>Paula Broadwell at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP</p>

<p>David Petraeus with author Paula Broadwell in a photo originally released July 13, 2011. REUTERS/ISAF</p>

<p>Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from Paula Broadwell prompted the FBI investigation. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

<p>Jill Kelley walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

<p>The house belonging to Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Author Paula Broadwell attending the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on General David Petraeus' nomination to be director of the CIA in Washington, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>Then CIA Director David Petraeus at the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>Members of the media in front of the home of Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Jill Kelley drives away from her home on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

