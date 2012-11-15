The Petraeus scandal
Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, ismore
Paula Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director General David Petraeus led to his resignation, is seen at her brother's home in Washington, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/CNP
David Petraeus with author Paula Broadwell in a photo originally released July 13, 2011. REUTERS/ISAFmore
Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard inmore
Jill Kelley, a friend of the Petraeus family, walks out of her home toward her car on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida November 12, 2012. Kelley's complaints about harassing emails from Paula Broadwell prompted the FBI investigation. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
The house belonging to Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Author Paula Broadwell attending the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on General David Petraeus' nomination to be director of the CIA in Washington, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Then CIA Director David Petraeus at the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the media in front of the home of Jill Kelley on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Jill Kelley drives away from her home on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
